PHOTO: Caitlin Clark rubs shoulders with Indiana royalty Peyton Manning and one of her favorite artists at The Masters

On Friday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark was photographed alongside Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning during The Masters Tournament. She was also seen alongside one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan, who performed at the event. Clark was at the golf tourney as a part of a four-person panel orchestrated by NetJets as she rubbed shoulders with Indiana royalty.
Fever beat writer Scott Agness first reported Clark's appearance at The Masters with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). The reporter captioned the post with a short note:
"Caitlin Clark attended Round 2 of @TheMasters today. She played in two Pro-Ams this offseason," he wrote.
Agnes followed up that tweet with another one. He revealed that Clark was a part of a discussion panel that included former NFL star Peyton Manning, TV broadcaster Jim Nantz, and actor Will Arnett:
"Caitlin Clark was on a panel discussion with Jim Nantz, Peyton Manning, and Will Arnett — as part of NetJets. And she got to hang with one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan," he reported.
Clark made her LPGA Pro-Am debut earlier this off-season, is a passionate golf enthusiast. The experience was made even more memorable as she got the chance to meet one of her favorite artists, folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who performed an intimate set as a special guest at the event.
At the time of writing, the Masters Tournament, round 2, is led by Justin Rose, who is followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy in second and third place, respectively.
Caitlin Clark shows love to Noah Kahan at the Masters Tournament
Caitlin Clark, who was a part of the discussionary panel at the 89th Masters Tournament, had a fan moment during the event as one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan, took to the stage to perform.
The artist was seen performing during Round 2 of the Masters tourney as Clark showed love to him on Instagram. Posting a story of Kahan's performance, the Indiana Fever guard penned a two-word reaction :
"My guy," she wrote tagging the artist and following it up with multiple goat emojis.
The Indiana Fever star seemed to thoroughly enjoy her time at the Masters Tournament, which was held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.