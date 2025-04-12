  • home icon
  PHOTO: Caitlin Clark rubs shoulders with Indiana royalty Peyton Manning and one of her favorite artists at The Masters

PHOTO: Caitlin Clark rubs shoulders with Indiana royalty Peyton Manning and one of her favorite artists at The Masters

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Apr 12, 2025 11:36 GMT
Caitlin Clark at the Pro-Am golf tourney, Peyton Manning and Noah Kahan from Instagram
Caitlin Clark at the Pro-Am golf tourney, Peyton Manning and Noah Kahan from Instagram

On Friday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark was photographed alongside Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning during The Masters Tournament. She was also seen alongside one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan, who performed at the event. Clark was at the golf tourney as a part of a four-person panel orchestrated by NetJets as she rubbed shoulders with Indiana royalty.

Fever beat writer Scott Agness first reported Clark's appearance at The Masters with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter). The reporter captioned the post with a short note:

"Caitlin Clark attended Round 2 of @TheMasters today. She played in two Pro-Ams this offseason," he wrote.
Agnes followed up that tweet with another one. He revealed that Clark was a part of a discussion panel that included former NFL star Peyton Manning, TV broadcaster Jim Nantz, and actor Will Arnett:

"Caitlin Clark was on a panel discussion with Jim Nantz, Peyton Manning, and Will Arnett — as part of NetJets. And she got to hang with one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan," he reported.
Clark made her LPGA Pro-Am debut earlier this off-season, is a passionate golf enthusiast. The experience was made even more memorable as she got the chance to meet one of her favorite artists, folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who performed an intimate set as a special guest at the event.

At the time of writing, the Masters Tournament, round 2, is led by Justin Rose, who is followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy in second and third place, respectively.

Caitlin Clark shows love to Noah Kahan at the Masters Tournament

Caitlin Clark, who was a part of the discussionary panel at the 89th Masters Tournament, had a fan moment during the event as one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan, took to the stage to perform.

The artist was seen performing during Round 2 of the Masters tourney as Clark showed love to him on Instagram. Posting a story of Kahan's performance, the Indiana Fever guard penned a two-word reaction :

"My guy," she wrote tagging the artist and following it up with multiple goat emojis.
Clark shows love to Noah Kahan on Instagram
Clark shows love to Noah Kahan on Instagram

The Indiana Fever star seemed to thoroughly enjoy her time at the Masters Tournament, which was held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
