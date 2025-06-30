PHOTOS: Steph Curry and Dawn Staley lead star-studded celebrity attendance at Chase Center for Golden State Valkyries game

Steph Curry was in attendance at Chase Center for Sunday's game between the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm. Curry led a star-studded celebrity lineup supporting the WNBA, which included South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

The Valkyries hosted the Storm as part of the five-game schedule for the WNBA. The league's youngest franchise has been the most surprising team of the season, with fans in the Bay Area flocking regularly.

There were some familiar faces courtside, including Curry, Staley and Brandin Podziemski. Storm legend and incoming Hall of Famer Sue Bird and USMNT legend Megan Rapinoe were also in the VIP section of the Chase Center.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Brandin Podziemski has been a regular at Golden State Valkyries games this season, while Steph Curry has openly supported the franchise. Dawn Staley has attended many WNBA games this season, supporting her former players from South Carolina.

The Valkyries have been very impressive despite being in their first season in the league. Coach Natalie Nakase seemingly has a different player shining every game.

Notably, the Valkyries have also been missing five players over the past few weeks due to FIBA competitions. Temi Fagbenle, Janelle Salaun, Iliana Rupert, Julie Vanloo and Cecilia Zandalasini played in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.

Expand Tweet

Fagbenle suited up for Great Britain, while Salaua and Rupert played for France. Vanloo represented Belgium and Zandalasini played for Italy. Carla Leite was unable to play for France due to a back injury, while Juste Jocyte suited up for Lithuania. The fifth pick of the 2025 WNBA draft hasn't played for the Valkyries due to other commitments.

Golden State Valkyries blow out Seattle Storm for 9th win of the season

Golden State Valkyries blow out Seattle Storm for 9th win of the season. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Valkyries dominated the Seattle Storm on Sunday's game, beating their fellow Western Conference team 84-57. It was a team effort by the Valkyries, led by the veteran Tiffany Hayes. She finished with 21 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Veronica Burton added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, while the bench was huge for Golden State. Laeticia Amihere scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Kate Martin, the fan favorite, contributed 11 points in 26 minutes.

The Valkyries improved to 9-7 for the season and have won seven of their last 10 games. They shook off a rough start and are firing on all cylinders. They start a three-game road trip on July 7, starting in Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.