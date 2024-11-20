PICS: Caitlin Clark flexes Iowa pride with custom sneakers at PGA Tour’s RSM Classic

Caitlin Clark has been making quite the buzz this WNBA offseason for her non-basketball activities. The Indiana Fever star participated in the RSM Classic PGA Tour alongside big names like Tom Brady and former Masters and U.S. Open champion Zach Johnson.

A Caitlin Clark page on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that the WNBA Rookie of the Year wore Iowa-themed special edition sneakers on the golf course.

"omg her shoes are iowa themed🥹"

A week earlier, Clark played at a pro-am event at The Annika in Florida, and this week was her second appearance at a pro-am event. In one video posted on Golf Channel's X handle, the Fever guard met with fellow Indiana native Zach Johnson and tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The personalities in the video shake hands and then pose for a photograph together. Clark also wore the same special edition Iowa-themed shoes in the meetup video.

Staying busy with golf, the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled will reportedly take place without the Fever guard, per ESPN. Many WNBA stars, including Clark's teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston, have already announced their participation in the league.

Watch: Caitlin Clark hits a fan with tee shot at LPGA pro-am

Last week Wednesday, Caitlin Clark appeared at Pelican Golf Club to compete in the LPGA pro-am event at the Annika in Florida. However, on one tee-off, the Fever forward proved that she too was a normal person who made mistakes. Clark hit her tee short and sent the ball flying into the crowd.

She apologized and signed the ball as a token of her apology.

"Sorry about that," Clark said to the fan.

The Caitlin Clark effect was also on full show at Pelican Golf Club as about 1000 people followed the Fever star on the course. The fans gathered to see the Fever star play a different sport and ask her for autographs and pictures.

