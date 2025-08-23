"Pinch me": Aerial Powers ecstatic as Indiana Fever bring in WNBA champion to stabilize depleted roster 

After a two-game stint with the Golden State Valkyries this season, 2019 WNBA champion Aerial Powers has signed a 7-day hardship contract with the Indiana Fever.

Powers reacted to the news via Instagram shortly after, reposting the Fever's announcement:

"Pinch me!! Soo excited!!! Lets goooooo @indianafever."

Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) - Instagram story

The Fever have been dealing with a slew of injuries this season, and recently lost starting guard Sophie Cunningham to a season-ending injury. Now, as they look to close out the final eight games of the season strong and maintain their standing as a playoff team, Powers will have the chance to be an immediate difference-maker.

After averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season with the Atlanta Dream, Powers averaged just 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and .5 assists per game this season during her only two appearances with the Valkyries.

She now joins an Indiana Fever team in danger of dropping in the WNBA's standings, as the No. 7-ranked Seattle Storm and No. 8-ranked Golden State Valkyries both look to make a playoff push.

Looking at the Indiana Fever's injury woes this season

The 2025 WNBA season has been plagued by injuries for the Indiana Fever.

After Caitlin Clark suffered a quad injury early in the season, the 2024 Rookie of the Year wound up on the sidelines once more with a groin injury prior to the WNBA's All-Star break.

Most recently, while ramping up in hope of a return before the end of the season, Clark reportedly suffered a lower-body bone bruise, according to ESPN, who quoted a team spokesperson as saying:

"There was no timeline or projected return to play, so it's impossible to say if it was impacted. So, it remains the same: to give Caitlin as much time needed to ensure she comes back fully healthy, which every day she is working hard to do."

In addition to the absence of Clark, and the season-ending injury sustained by Sophie Cunningham referenced earlier, the Indiana Fever will also be without guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, who both suffered season-ending injuries this month.

Although the Fever entered the 2025 season eager to win a title, a deep postseason run given their current injury report seems like a tall order.

As the team has shown throughout this season, however, don't count them out just because Caitlin Clark is on the sidelines.

