"Pippen finally got their MJ" - Fans react as Hailey Van Lith reunites with Angel Reese after Sky pick ex LSU star 

The Chicago Sky drafted Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick on Monday night as the Chicago Sky filled a key roster spot with one of Angel Reese's former teammates.

Van Lith, who had played with Angel Reese on LSU is renowned for being a great playmaker and a solid supporting player.

WNBA fans reacted to this reunion with a great deal of enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter.)

"Pippen finally got their MJ" - Reacted one fan

"Maybe it’ll work better for them in the league but it wasn’t like this combo was all that at LSU" - Reacted another fan

"What an absolute STEAL at 11" - Replied another fan

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More