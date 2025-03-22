  • home icon
  • "Play & dance throughout all the chaos": Fever's Sydney Colson makes feelings known on 'Severance' Lumon's matching band celebrations 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 18:25 GMT
Fever
Fever's Sydney Colson makes feelings known on Severance finale panel (Images via Instagram/@sydjcolson)

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson revealed her feelings about Tramell Tillman leading a marching band during Severance’s finale panel. Severance’s second season ended on Friday. Shortly after the finale aired, the cast and creative team got together at PaleyFest Los Angeles to discuss the final episode.

The creative team and the cast were on stage discussing the ending when Tramell Tillman, who plays Seth Milchick on the show, walked into the theater while leading USC’s marching band. Colson took to X and made her feelings known about Tillman’s performance:

“The Lumon hbcu marching band continuing to play & dance throughout all the chaos 💀,” Colson tweeted.
Check out this clip of Tillman leading a marching band during the finale panel:

Colson, a two-time WNBA champion, signed a one-year deal with the Fever in free agency. The 35-year-old made 31 appearances for the Las Vegas Aces, recording 2.5 points and an assist per game. Colson's impact goes way beyond the stat sheet, as she is a veteran presence in the locker room.

Her presence at Indiana can be fruitful, considering the team is relatively young, with just three players above 30. They are also led by Caitlin Clark, who will kick off her sophomore campaign in the upcoming season. It'll be interesting to see what the new-look Fever has in store in 2025.

Sydney Colson and Angel Reese share hilarious social media interactions

Angel Reese got herself a nice $50,000 bonus after Rose BC defeated Vinyl BC to win the first-ever Unrivaled championship. Following Rose's win, Sydney Colson took to X and sent out a hilarious message to Reese:

"Hey Angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything… esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…"
Reese replied:

"Hey sista. I’m doing well. Just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & I’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. Sorry :( give me a few years and I gotchu. Be well."
Reese has been very vocal about the pay disparity in the WNBA and even threatened to sit out games during the March 8 episode of "Unapologetically Angel."

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
