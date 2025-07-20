"Players make virtually nothing while the entire league explodes": Caitlin Clark's superfan Dave Portnoy blasts 'messy' WNBA finances amid CBA drama

Amid the ongoing drama between the league and the players' association over a new CBA, Dave Portnoy sided with Caitlin Clark and fellow WNBA players. The Barstool Sports founder made his view on the matter known in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.Portnoy claimed that the league owners are unwilling to pay the players better compensation, even though the league is growing rapidly in commercial value.&quot;I see lots of morons trying to act like WNBA players don’t deserve more money,&quot; he wrote. &quot;They are throwing around this 'lost 50 million' number that nobody even knows where it comes from ... The owners don’t want to say how the league is doing, cause then you gotta pay more going into bargaining agreement.&quot;The league is exploding. Franchise values are exploding. Ticket sales, merch, tv rights all exploding. The players have an opt-out in their CBA. Of course, they took it ... The players make virtually nothing while the entire league explodes. Of course, they deserve more money.&quot;On Saturday night during warmups for the All-Star game in Indianapolis, WNBA stars hit the court wearing shirts that read &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us,&quot; drawing public attention to their current salaries. With influential figures like Portnoy supporting Caitlin Clark and her colleagues, it remains to be seen if the players eventually triumph.Dave Portnoy urges Fever to sit Caitlin Clark until playoffsAfter a five-game absence from the Indiana Fever due to a groin injury sustained earlier this season, Caitlin Clark once again suffered a similar issue during the team's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. Dave Portnoy urged the Fever to sit Clark out until the postseason.&quot;Rest Caitlin till the playoffs,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Kinda crazy she came back before the All-Star break. Need her 100% if this team had any chance for a real run. They are good enough to make playoffs without her.&quot;The latest setback was the fourth different muscle injury this year for the Fever superstar.