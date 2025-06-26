"Playing through an injury all this while" - Fever fans down bad after Caitlin Clark deals with massive groin concern amid 1-for-23 shooting slump

Caitlin Clark has been struggling on the court since her team's 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 17. The Indiana Fever star has failed to touch the twenty-point mark in her last three games, and it looks like she has lost her signature three-point shot.

Ad

However, Clark's slump may be related to her playing through an unannounced injury. On Thursday, Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a groin injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were saddened by the news and shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Damnn, she was playing through an injury all this while. No wonder she was way offff," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Of course she is!! She has been struggling this past 2 weeks!" another fan said.

"A different injury in less than two months," another fan said.

One fan blamed the Fever star's personal trainer for the injuries.

"Whatever personal trainer she worked with in the off-season needs to be fired," the fan commented.

Others weighed in with their thoughts:

Ad

"F***ing knew it was an injury this whole time," another fan said.

"Can we please let her get back to 100% like," another fan said.

Clark is 1 for 23 from beyond the arc in her last three games. It is hard to believe that the player who shot 34.4% from the 3-point range in her rookie season is struggling to make her mark from her favorite place on the court. For now, fans want Clark to focus on a full recovery before getting back on the court.

Ad

"She'll be fine": Lexie Hull backs teammate Caitlin Clark over shooting slump

Caitlin Clark had arguably one of the worst performances of her WNBA career in the Fever's 94-86 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. She scored only six points, collected two rebounds and dished out nine assists, turning the ball over eight times.

However, Clark's teammate Lexie Hull defended her in the post-game press conference. A reporter asked Hull for her thoughts on her teammate's slump, and she backed Clark.

Ad

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player," Hull said.

Expand Tweet

While Caitlin Clark has been struggling, Aliyah Boston has stepped up for Indiana. Boston delivered stunning performances in the past three games, with the latest against the Storm seeing her put up a career-high 31 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More