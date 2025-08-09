“Plays at a level nobody has reached”: Diana Taurasi confesses to being mind-blown by Caitlin Clark’s unmatched rise in glowing praise 

Before Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA, Diana Taurasi was among the many league veterans who openly doubted her, questioning whether she could succeed at the pro level. But a year later, Taurasi has since changed her stance, now offering high praise for the Indiana Fever superstar.In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon on USA Today Sports’ Sports Seriously on Friday, Taurasi brought up Clark while discussing the league’s next generation of talent. She lauded Clark for leveraging her popularity to elevate women’s basketball and honor her role as a face for the WNBA.While Taurasi admires Caitlin Clark’s impact off the court, what impresses her most is the young star’s skill on it.“What Caitlin’s done in the last 4 years is just mind-blowing,” Taurasi said. “She’s taken her popularity, her fame and really moved the game forward. But the thing I love the most about her is she loves the game of basketball, she works at it. She plays at a level nobody has reached yet in the WNBA. She is going to take this league as far as she wants to.”Caitlin Clark has elevated the WNBA, not only with her accuracy from the 3-point line but also with her ball movement, showcasing her vision and high basketball IQ every time she steps on the floor.Her rookie season was memorable, often seeing her name etched in the record books. However, her second year has been hampered by multiple injuries. So far in the 2025 season, she has appeared in just 13 games. Struggles from beyond the arc have contributed to a slight dip in her scoring, as Clark now averages 16.5 points along with 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.Diana Taurasi lauds Indiana Fever for performance without Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever struggled without Caitlin Clark at first, dropping four of their first six games in her absence. With Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell stepping up, the team has started to find its rhythm.They now hold a 10-9 record, which includes the Commissioner’s Cup final and a five-game winning streak from July 24 to August 3 without Clark. Diana Taurasi praised the Fever’s turnaround and their ability to remain competitive until their star player returns.“What the Fever are doing without her, that’s going to help them in the future, too, knowing that they can win a game when she’s on the court or she’s not at her best,” Taurasi said. “So, yeah, that Fever team, I would not want to play them with a healthy Caitlin.”Stephanie White’s team currently sits 5th in the league standings with a 17-13 record. With 13 games left in the regular season, the Fever appear well-positioned to secure a spot in the postseason for the second year in a row.