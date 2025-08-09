  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • “Plays at a level nobody has reached”: Diana Taurasi confesses to being mind-blown by Caitlin Clark’s unmatched rise in glowing praise 

“Plays at a level nobody has reached”: Diana Taurasi confesses to being mind-blown by Caitlin Clark’s unmatched rise in glowing praise 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 09, 2025 10:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Before Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA, Diana Taurasi was among the many league veterans who openly doubted her, questioning whether she could succeed at the pro level. But a year later, Taurasi has since changed her stance, now offering high praise for the Indiana Fever superstar.

Ad

In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon on USA Today Sports’ Sports Seriously on Friday, Taurasi brought up Clark while discussing the league’s next generation of talent. She lauded Clark for leveraging her popularity to elevate women’s basketball and honor her role as a face for the WNBA.

While Taurasi admires Caitlin Clark’s impact off the court, what impresses her most is the young star’s skill on it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“What Caitlin’s done in the last 4 years is just mind-blowing,” Taurasi said. “She’s taken her popularity, her fame and really moved the game forward. But the thing I love the most about her is she loves the game of basketball, she works at it. She plays at a level nobody has reached yet in the WNBA. She is going to take this league as far as she wants to.”
Ad
Ad

Caitlin Clark has elevated the WNBA, not only with her accuracy from the 3-point line but also with her ball movement, showcasing her vision and high basketball IQ every time she steps on the floor.

Her rookie season was memorable, often seeing her name etched in the record books. However, her second year has been hampered by multiple injuries. So far in the 2025 season, she has appeared in just 13 games. Struggles from beyond the arc have contributed to a slight dip in her scoring, as Clark now averages 16.5 points along with 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Ad

Diana Taurasi lauds Indiana Fever for performance without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever struggled without Caitlin Clark at first, dropping four of their first six games in her absence. With Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell stepping up, the team has started to find its rhythm.

They now hold a 10-9 record, which includes the Commissioner’s Cup final and a five-game winning streak from July 24 to August 3 without Clark. Diana Taurasi praised the Fever’s turnaround and their ability to remain competitive until their star player returns.

Ad
“What the Fever are doing without her, that’s going to help them in the future, too, knowing that they can win a game when she’s on the court or she’s not at her best,” Taurasi said. “So, yeah, that Fever team, I would not want to play them with a healthy Caitlin.”

Stephanie White’s team currently sits 5th in the league standings with a 17-13 record. With 13 games left in the regular season, the Fever appear well-positioned to secure a spot in the postseason for the second year in a row.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications