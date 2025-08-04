  • home icon
  "Please know your players": WNBA fans furious at 'amateur' ESPN mistaking Kelsey Mitchell for Aari McDonald

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 04, 2025 05:43 GMT
WNBA fans furious at 'amateur' ESPN mistaking Kelsey Mitchell for Aari McDonald (Getty images)

WNBA fans slammed ESPN on Sunday after a social media blunder that mixed up Indiana Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald.

In a now-deleted Instagram post on its ESPNW page, which covers women’s sports and culture, ESPN attempted to spotlight McDonald’s pursuit of a graduate degree in applied behavior analysis.

But the graphic instead featured a photo of Mitchell in the Fever’s “Stranger Things”-themed jersey, prompting backlash from fans who pointed out the clear mix-up, especially given their visibly different jersey numbers.

“Hey @espnW please know your players before posting. I mean ask the person beside you…SOMETHIN’!” one X user wrote.
“Amateurs. Don’t even know their own players,” another said.
“Everyone watches women's sports... except @espnW's social media admin,” another commented.

Here are other reactions from WNBA fans:

Why did Aari McDonald go viral?

Aari McDonald, a rising favorite among Fever fans, especially after being signed for the rest of the season following DeWanna Bonner’s release, recently went viral for sharing her academic journey.

McDonald shared on X to reveal she’s working toward a graduate degree in applied behavior analysis, and shared the challenge of managing her studies while on the road with the team.

“Having a 12-page paper due during a 4-game road trip is wild,” McDonald posted.

She’s been a key contributor for the Fever during a season marred by injuries. Indiana holds a 12-6 record in games she’s suited up for.

Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever during five-game hot streak

Despite Caitlin Clark’s absence for much of the season, the Fever’s backcourt has risen to the occasion.

The team is currently riding a five-game win streak with victories over Las Vegas, Chicago, Phoenix, Dallas and Seattle.

Over that span, Mitchell has averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, while McDonald has contributed 14.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 boards a night.

Clark’s return date remains uncertain, especially after a string of injuries this year.

She missed the preseason opener with tightness in her left quad, then sat out two weeks due to a left quad strain. After coming back, she sustained a left groin injury that has kept her sidelined again.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

