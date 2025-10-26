"Please Tell Me This is Fake" - Sophie Cunningham Shocked After Terry Rozier's $26,000,000 Payday Despite Gambling Arrest

Sophie Cunningham was left stunned after it was revealed that Terry Rozier would still receive his full salary while being on leave from the NBA. On Thursday, federal agents arrested the Miami Heat guard from Orlando, Florida, after he was suspected of being a part of an insider sports betting scheme.The case is still ongoing, and for the time being, Rozier will be on leave from the league. On Saturday, a sports media outlet on X shared the news on its account, and Cunningham retweeted with her opinion in the caption.&quot;no way. please tell me this is fake…&quot; she wrote.The Fever guard could not believe that Rozier would receive his full $26,643,031 salary for the 2025-26 NBA season while the WNBA players are still in negotiations with their league to increase their pay.According to Spotrac, Terry Rozier is on a $96,258,694 contract with the Miami Heat. The veteran had initially signed the contract with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. However, after playing only one season for them, he was traded to Miami.Rozier is accused of purposely altering his performance to give the people involved in the insider sports betting scam an unfair advantage while placing bets.&quot;We aren't going to play&quot;: Sophie Cunningham clears her stance on a potential WNBA lockoutThe WNBA could see its first lockout in history as the CBA negotiations are not proceeding well between the WNBPA and the league. The deadline for Cathy Engelbert's administration to agree to the CBA is closer than ever, and yet they have not reached an agreement with the players.The league has to end negotiations and reach a common ground by Oct. 31, or we could see a lockout. On Oct. 2, Alexa Phillipou reported Sophie Cunningham's statements on a lockout scenario. The Fever guard remained stoic in her stance and supported the WNBPA.&quot;There's a potential lockout. I promise you we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve,&quot; She said. &quot;That's kinda where it's headed unfortunately, which would be the dumbest basketball decision, business-wise ever, considering the momentum the W has.&quot;Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKSophie Cunningham: &quot;There's a potential lockout. I promise you we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve. That's kinda where it's headed unfortunately, which would be the dumbest basketball decision, business-wise ever, considering the momentum the W has.&quot;Sophie Cunningham's popularity spiked in the community ever since she joined the Indiana Fever. The fans have nicknamed her the Fever's enforcer after she stood up for her teammate, Caitlin Clark, in a chippy game against the Connecticut Sun. However, she tore her ACL in August and has been in recovery ever since.