"Pls don't get injured on the bench": Caitlin Clark nearly sends fans into trauma after painful reaction on collision with Fever coach 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 10, 2025 11:10 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark missed her 10th straight game on Saturday, remaining sidelined by the groin injury sustained on July 15. Despite not playing, Clark gave fans a brief scare during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky after an accidental collision with assistant coach Briann January.

The incident occurred when the Fever bench had an animated reaction to a play. Clark was already on her feet when January stood up to get past her. While doing so, the two appeared to bump into each other, leaving Clark wincing.

“Got stepped on by the coach. I think she’s gonna be alright based on the grin on her face,” the announcer said.
January quickly checked on Caitlin Clark and guided her to a seat, making sure she was fine. Still, the clip sparked concern among fans on social media, with many expressing alarm over the incident.

“pls don't get injured on the bench 😭😭😭” @adcfgidle wrote.
Other fans also chimed in:

The sideline scare turned out to be the only worry for Fever fans all night. On the court, Indiana delivered an impressive showing, cruising past the Sky 92-70 and gaining a 4-0 season series advantage over Angel Reese and Co.

Kelsey Mitchell reacts to the Fever being without Caitlin Clark and two other PGs

On Friday, the Indiana Fever announced another blow to their roster, in addition to Caitlin Clark. They revealed that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will miss the rest of the season due to a torn left ACL and a broken right foot, respectively.

Despite these setbacks, the Fever kept their spirits high and maintained an upbeat energy throughout the game. Kelsey Mitchell explained that it was a deliberate approach to help the team push through such testing times.

"We got to laugh to keep from crying," Mitchell said postgame.
"Losing Syd was big. Losing Aari McDonald was big. And not having CC is even bigger. Those three not being here, we gotta take every joy that we can and we're going to enjoy it while we can enjoy it, but also respect the game."

The backcourt duo of Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull stepped up for the injury-riddled team, delivering a combined 33 points, five assists and four steals. Mitchell chimed in with a game-high of 26 points and eight assists.

