Podcaster slams Fever's "black" players with bizarre claim after Caitlin Clark's play on Angel Reese: "Every black woman should be pissed off"

The Indiana Fever faced off against the Chicago Sky to open their 2025 WNBA regular season on Saturday night, where an incident between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese caused a stir on social media. In one of the plays in the third quarter, Clark took an intentional swipe at Reese, which triggered a commotion between the two teams.

Ad

After the game, a podcaster named K. Elle Jones expressed her frustration about the play during a broadcast of Steady Serv'n Sports Ent. She claimed that every Black woman in the country should be pissed off at what Caitlin Clark did to Reese, considering how disrespectful it was.

"Every Black woman in America should be pissed off right now,” she said before mentioning the other Black players in the Fever.

Ad

Trending

“I wonder how Sydney Colson, Breanna Turner, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, and AB (Aliyah Boston) feel as black women, not only seeing your teammate do something like that to a black woman, who is the one being made out to be the villain. That black woman is the one being disrespected by your fans in your house,” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark was assessed with a flagrant foul 1 call, while Reese and Boston were slapped with technical fouls after the skirmish.

Clark was seen walking away from the scene following the hard foul, while Boston stepped between Reese and Clark to allow the Fever star to separate herself from the pack.

The Fever eventually dominated the Sky in the game, winning 93-58. Clark had a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, her third in her young career so far.

Ad

Reese, meanwhile, had 12 points and 17 rebounds in the lopsided loss.

Caitlin Clark defends her hard foul on Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark took the defense of her hard foul on Angel Reese in the third quarter, saying that it was not more than just a foul to put her on the free throw line and not allow a layup.

"Let's not make it anything that it's not…I'm not sure what the refs saw to upgrade it; that's up to their discretion after watching the initial whatever happened during the play and whatever happened afterward…It's a take foul to put them at the free throw line rather than give up two points. That's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious,” she said.

Ad

The play marked the Fever’s start of the season, which they are expected to be one of the favorites to win the WNBA title.

It was also a new chapter in the long Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry, which dates back to their collegiate days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More