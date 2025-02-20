Podcaster speaks out on Caitlin Clark's role as a game-changer for WNBA: "She is not the only player who is bringing in eyes"

Caitlin Clark helped the WNBA break records last season from attendance to TV ratings, increasing the popularity of women's basketball. However, one podcaster shared her take on Clark's role in the rise, citing other players who are also "bringing in eyes" to the product.

On the latest episode of the "We Need to Talk" podcast, CBS Sports' Alicia Jay was not a fan of Clark's agent, Erin Kane, who told ESPN that her client might not get paid for what she's worth to the WNBA.

Jay argued that Clark was not the only player increasing the popularity of the WNBA and bringing money in.

"She's not the only player that brought in revenue," Jay said. [13:47 onward]. "She's not the only player, who's bringing in eyes. She's brought in a lot. Her impact is great, but you could say the same thing for the entire rookie class that came in last year and other players as well that are existing that are bringing in so many eyes to this league."

While the 2024 WNBA Draft class brought in many news fans, Caitlin Clark was arguably the main headliner. Despite the doubts in the media, Clark succeeded as a rookie by leading the Indiana Fever to the playoffs.

The Iowa product won the Rookie of the Year award and finished fourth in the WNBA MVP voting. She's also one of the reasons the Fever has invested in a state-of-the-art facility, reportedly worth around $78 million.

Indiana also ensured that the front office and coaching staff would help her succeed. They brought in several free agents, such as DeWanna Bonner, and made a couple of trades ahead of the new season.

Indiana Fever coach reveals what Caitlin Clark is focusing on this offseason

Indiana Fever coach reveals what Caitlin Clark is focusing on this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever dismissed Christie Sides as their coach following the 2024 season, replacing her with Stephanie White. The former Connecticut Sun coach returned home to take charge of her former franchise and take Caitlin Clark to new heights.

Speaking to The Athletic, White revealed what Clark focused on in her first offseason as a pro basketball player.

"She is stronger, first and foremost," White said. "She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that 'I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much'. She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."

White added that Clark's next task is to increase her efficiency, focusing on fewer turnovers and better shooting percentages next season.

