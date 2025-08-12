"Point guard Soph": Fever's $233,468 star hails Sophie Cunningham for flawlessly excelling in challenging role amid team's injury woes

Already dealing with the absence of Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever were further hit with a major blow on Friday when they announced that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald would miss the rest of the season. In response, coach Stephanie White handed point guard duties to Sophie Cunningham for Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky.Cunningham, who had started the previous nine games on the wing, excelled in her new role. Her performance drew praise from teammate Aliyah Boston, who is signed to a three-year, $233,468 rookie contract (per Spotrac), ahead of the Fever’s Aug. 12 clash with the Dallas Wings.“Have people play in different positions like point guard Soph,” Boston told reporters. “I think that was just pretty big…”Sophie Cunningham thrived in the position change, putting up 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal to lead Indiana to a dominant 92–70 win over Chicago.Pleased with her performance in the new role, she even offered a brief reflection on the transition as she made her way to the locker room after the game.“That’s a big dub baby. Point God,” Cunningham gave herself a pat on the back.With Odyssey Sims signed on a hardship deal as a replacement for the injuries, Cunningham’s run at point guard appears to be wrapping up. Sims will be expected to take over the starting PG role until Caitlin Clark returns.Sophie Cunningham signs rival player’s cardSophie Cunningham earned plenty of praise for her performance as the point guard in the Indiana Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky. Not long after, she found herself at the center of attention again, for something that happened off the court.During a meet-and-greet, Cunningham was handed Jacy Sheldon’s player card to autograph. The moment had everyone present, including Cunningham and Lexie Hull, laughing because of the pair’s earlier in-game clash.On June 17, in a contest against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham had intentionally and forcefully pulled Sheldon to the ground in the final moments after Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark earlier in the matchup.Still, Cunningham took the card and signed it with a playful touch:“Property of: Sophie Cunningham #8.”Jacy Sheldon was recently traded from the Sun to the Washington Mystics.