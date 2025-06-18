Poker legend likens Caitlin Clark to MJ’s Pistons era: “Tough as nails”

On Tuesday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark had one of the toughest games of her career. The Indiana Fever had an 88-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun. During the game, tempers flared, leading to multiple heated situations involving the star point guard.

In the first half, she got into a shoving match with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. The referees issued no penalties and instead tried to defuse the situation. In the third quarter, Clark was poked in the eye by Sheldon, prompting her to stand up for herself and confront her rival. Mabrey got involved again, shoving the Fever star hard enough to send the one-time All-Star to the floor.

Sheldon was given a flagrant 1 foul, while Clark, Mabrey and Tina Charles all had technical fouls.

Trending

Fortunately for the Fever, they had the last laugh. Indiana was led by Clark, playing in just her second game back from injury. She had 20 points, six assists and two steals.

Following the contest, six-time World Series of Poker winner Daniel Negreanu commended Clark for handling the situation. The Canadian poker star likened the Fever star to how Michael Jordan had to go through the Bad Boy Pistons.

"This @CaitlinClark22 is tough as nails," Negreanu posted on X. "Reminds me of Jordan getting hammered by the Bad Boy Pistons. Having said that, it’s truly astonishing how much disrespect she is shown game in and game out from those that should be thankful she has helped get eyeballs on the sport."

Expand Tweet

The poker icon who has earned $54.7 million in his career is bringing up what the fans want for Caitlin Clark. With the physicality of opposing teams present against Clark, the WNBA hasn't done a lot to protect its most recognizable superstar.

Tennis icon called out the WNBA after what happened with Caitlin Clark

Because both teams played physically, there were surprisingly many play stoppages during the Fever's Tuesday game. In the wake of Indiana's matchup with Connecticut, many are now urging the WNBA to better protect its top players.

On X, former tennis star Chris Evert did not hold back when she called out the league for not protecting Caitlin Clark. Evert also expressed her disappointment with how other players treat the former Iowa star.

"When will these ladies realize, accept and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women's basketball. This is a bad look for the sport and what's happened to sportsmanship?" Evert posted on the social media platform.

Expand Tweet

Despite the physical play, Clark stayed focused on her role and led her team to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More