"Ponytail brigade is about to overtake WNBA" - Jason Whitlock doubles down on Caitlin Clark's 'exciting whites' trio winning title on Fever

The Indiana Fever has aggressively retooled its roster around superstar Caitlin Clark. Analyst Jason Whitlock shared his thoughts on Indiana's recent acquisitions in a "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" episode on YouTube on Monday.

"Sophie Cunningham, a real basketball player who is an Instagram model," Whitlock said (Timestamp: 1:18:41). "She is beautiful in a way that you just don't expect from female athletes."

The Fever received Sophie Cunningham via a trade on Friday. Whitlock called the 6-foot-1 guard with Clark and guard Lexie Hull the "exciting whites." Whitlock said the "exciting whites" would put the team over the top.

"The ponytail bridgade is about to overtake the WNBA," Whitlock uttered (Timestamp: 1:20:00). "If you thought there was hatred towards Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever last year, this litlle trio of exciting white girls is going to amp that up even more."

Whitlock added that Cunnigham, as a threat from the 3-point line, will be a great addition to Indiana whether she starts the game or comes off the bench. However, the analyst said that Cunningham also has an off-court appeal that could take things over the top.

"It's this off-court appeal that going to take things over the top and I believe that's the main reason that the WNBA has gotten her to the Indiana Fever," Whitlock added (Timestamp: 1:20:39).

With Indiana's recent additions, Whitlock predicted the team might have assembled a championship squad around its young superstar, Clark. The Fever added three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, a veteran guard/forward and two-time champion.

"Holy moly, this is a championship team that they put together around Caitlin Clark," Whitlock exclaimed (Timestamp: 1:21:58). "It got a little Boston Celtics-Larry Bird white girl 'exciting whites' type of appeal. The Indiana Fever will be the biggest story in sports come May."

The Fever went into the offseason to build on the popularity of Clark's arrival. Indiana was the most-watched WNBA team last season, and its games sold out arenas in different cities.

How the Indiana Fever got its latest acquisitions

Indiana Fever's offseason started when it re-signed Kelsey Mitchell after the team gave a core player designation to the two-time WNBA All-Star. Mitchell and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark formed a lethal guard combination last season.

Reports emerged on Friday that Indiana brought back two-time All-Star Natasha Howard via free agency. The franchise drafted the former WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, and she spent her first two seasons with the team. Howard confirmed her return via an Instagram post.

Also on Friday, Indiana was involved in the multi-team trade headlined by All-Star Satou Sabally involving the Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings, and the Connecticut Sun. The Fever picked up sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham along with the No. 19 pick and Jaelyn Brown.

On Sunday, six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal. Bonner reunites with her former Connecticut Sun coach, Stephanie White, in Indiana.

Indiana is gearing up for what it hopes will be a deep postseason run in 2025 after reaching the playoffs last year for the first time in eight seasons.

