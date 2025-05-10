"Pray for ya boy, he's already tired": Fever's coach Keith Porter’s wife marks his milestone with hilarious hairline check

Indiana Fever's player development coach, Keith Porter, celebrated his birthday on Saturday. On his special day, his wife, Falecia Porter, marked his new age with a hilarious hairline check on Instagram. She uploaded several photos of her husband along with a collage of them together.

Ad

In one slide, she posted a never-before-seen photo of a younger Porter from seven years ago. The caption read:

"This was @keithporter_8 7 years ago... bright-eyed, full of energy....lots of hair"

Falecia Porter's IG story (via @faleciaporter/Instagram)

In another slide, Falecia shared a second photo that showed Porter faced down on a table. She also captioned it while adding laughing emojis:

Ad

Trending

"This is @keithporter_8 today 🤣 🤣🤣 please help me wish my amazing HUSBAND a warm welcome to the 3️⃣0️⃣ club!!! Pray for ya boy, he's already tired🤣 🤣🤣🤣"

She then shared a third that showed Keith Porter putting on a white blazer, a white shirt and a black bowtie.

"Happy birthday to you!!!! @keithporter_8," she wrote.

Falecia Porter's IG story (via @faleciaporter/Instagram)

The final slide subsequently showed the couple spending time together during different moments in their personal and professional lives. It was captioned:

Ad

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my dawg for life!!"

Falecia Porter's IG story (via @faleciaporter/Instagram)

Keith and Falecia Porter both work in professional basketball, with Falecia now serving as manager of youth development at the Connecticut Sun. Before that, she was a high school women's basketball coach.

Ad

Indiana Fever brought in Keith Porter as player development coach last year

After the Fever fired former head coach Christie Sides in October 2024, they revamped their coaching staff by bringing in Stephanie White, along with poaching Keith Porter from Connecticut to serve in the same role.

Before joining Indiana, Porter had previously worked together with White at the Connecticut Sun. He is credited with playing a key role in the development of WNBA stars like Alyssa Thomas and 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington.

Apart from his work in the WNBA, Porter also serves as the head coach of the Kosovo Heritage Basketball Academy in Europe. As the 2025 league campaign draws closer, it would be interesting to see how his work with Caitlin Clark shows in her game for the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More