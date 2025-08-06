  • home icon
  "Pre CC Lexie Hull is back": Fever fans concerned as $217,502 guard hits rock bottom after losing starting spot to Sophie Cunningham

"Pre CC Lexie Hull is back": Fever fans concerned as $217,502 guard hits rock bottom after losing starting spot to Sophie Cunningham

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:33 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
"Pre CC Lexie Hull is back": Fever fans concerned as $217,502 guard hits rock bottom after losing starting spot to Sophie Cunningham (Image Source: Imagn)

Lexie Hull's confidence seems to be waning after the Indiana Fever pulled her out of the starting lineup in Sophie Cunningham's favor. Over the past six games entering Tuesday's contest against the LA Sparks, Hull averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting a measly 23.5%, including 19.0% from 3.

Hull's woes continued against the Sparks as she went scoreless and took only three attempts. She seemed to have hit rock bottom amid her slump late in the fourth quarter. With 34.3 seconds left and a valiant comeback attempt in progress, the Fever could have cut the lead to four points if not for Hull passing a wide-open 3.

also-read-trending Trending

Hull was at the top of the key with the cleanest look one could have had at such a juncture. However, Hull gave it up, and the Fever lost 100-91. Fever fans were concerned about the 3-and-D guard's confidence since the All-Star break after this blunder.

Here's what one fan said:

Another added:

One fan compared her to Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington considering her 3-point shooting woes:

Another said:

One pointed that she needs Caitlin Clark back:

