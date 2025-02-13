"Pretty afff" - Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark’s newest teammate Sophie Cunningham and more react to $200k star's glamorous Unrivaled snaps

Angel Reese, Sophie Cunningham and other WNBA players reacted to DiJonai Carrington’s recent post on Instagram. Carrington, who is playing for Mist BC in Unrivaled, shared snapshots from the past week. The reigning WNBA Most Improved Player will suit up for the Dallas Wings next season after signing a one-year, $200,000 deal following a sign-and-trade.

In a post on Instagram, Carrington shared several images of herself on and off the court. She is currently playing for Mist BC in Unrivaled, though the team sits at the bottom of the standings with a 2-6 record after four weeks of gameplay.

"My week in review," Carrington wrote.

Several WNBA players reacted to Carrington’s post, including Angel Reese, Sophie Cunningham, Rickea Jackson, Rae Burrell, Aaliyah Edwards, Isabelle Harrison, Courtney Williams and Dana Evans.

"Pretty affff," Reese wrote.

"Gonna miss this face when I scroll," Jackson commented.

"Than a mf," Burrell wrote.

"Big mood for the 8th slide," Edwards commented.

"There she gooooo," Williams wrote.

WNBA players react to DiJonai Carrington's IG post. (Photo: @dijonai__ on IG)

DiJonai Carrington is coming off her best season as a pro, winning the WNBA Most Improved Player award. However, the Connecticut Sun opted for a rebuild, allowing coach Stephanie White to join the Indiana Fever. The Sun then traded Alyssa Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury before sending Carrington to the Dallas Wings.

Carrington’s one-year, $200,000 contract marks a significant upgrade from her rookie-scale deal. Many WNBA free agents this season have signed one-year contracts, anticipating salary increases under the new collective bargaining agreement set to take effect next year.

Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham was acquired by the Indiana Fever to help Caitlin Clark and company compete for a championship. The Fever also added Jaelyn Brown, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard to their roster.

Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, Rae Burrell, Aaliyah Edwards and Courtney Williams are all playing in Unrivaled.

Tennis legend gives advice to Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Tennis legend gives advice to Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. (Photo: IMAGN)

Tennis legend Billie Jean King praised Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for their impact on women’s basketball. A pioneer for women’s tennis and a lifelong advocate for gender equality, King shared advice for the WNBA’s rising stars in an interview with CBS Sports.

"I want people to be happy and fulfilled," King said. "And don't think about your legacy either."

"What accomplishments can you leave? What contributions can you leave to the world? That's what's important to me. People go, 'What about your legacy?' Legacy is what other people say about you. That's not important."

While Clark was reportedly courted by Unrivaled, she declined the opportunity to focus on rest and building chemistry with her new coach, Stephanie White. Reese, meanwhile, is playing for Rose BC in Unrivaled.

