"Pretty iconic video" - Caitlin Clark reveals secretly recording her reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's dagger vs Knicks

WNBA star Caitlin Clark loved the game-tying shot from Tyrese Haliburton in Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton left everyone speechless with his last-second shot in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime.

Ad

The New York Knicks had a 125-123 lead going into the final moments of the fourth period. They thought their lead was safe, but Haliburton's playoff surprises don't seem like it's over.

The two-time All-Star hurled a shot over Knicks center Mitchell Robinson after forcing a switch on Mikal Bridges. The shot bounced and went in to extend the game for another five minutes.

When Haliburton made the shot, however, fans on X (formerly Twitter) went crazy. That includes Clark, who dubbed the Pacers the "greatest comeback team" that she's seen.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Thursday, ahead of the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream, Clark shared her reaction to Haliburton's shot. The reigning Rookie of the Year took a video of her reaction to the shot and sent it to people she knows. However, the star guard said she won't share it with the media.

"I videotaped myself, the final play, and I have my reaction in real time. It's a pretty iconic video. Maybe one day everyone will see it but no. Not right now," Clark said.

Ad

Clark credited the Pacers for not giving up and defying the odds. In Game 1, the Knicks were the favorites to win. However, Indiana's teamwork prevailed and led them to a win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever star also spoke highly of Aaron Nesmith, who scored 30 points on 88.9 percent shooting from deep.

"That entire team and coach Carlisle does a great job with them, he doesn't get enough credit either."

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton have developed a strong friendship while playing for Indiana

Since the Fever selected Caitlin Clark in the draft, Haliburton has welcomed her. The Pacers' star showed support by watching her games last year. In September 2024, Haliburton spoke about his friendship with the WNBA phenom.

Ad

“I’ve grown to be pretty close with Caitlin and (Connor),” Haliburton said. “Me, her, him and my girlfriend Jade all have a group chat that we talk in pretty often about everything. So it’s been cool to just grow my friendship with her.”

Expand Tweet

Haliburton has guided Caitlin Clark from the start of her professional playing career. The two have shown support for each other and fans have also seen them on double dates with their partners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More