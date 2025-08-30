"Pretty sure it was that bald headed ref": Fans react as furious Caitlin Clark restrained by $233,468 Fever star from going after referee

On Friday night, a recuperating Caitlin Clark could only watch as the Indiana Fever fought for dear life in the dying seconds of their matchup with the LA Sparks. After the buzzer, Clark had a heated reaction as she didn't like what she saw from the officials in those crucial moments.With 13.6 seconds left in regulation, the Fever held on to a precarious 76-75 lead. In that short span, the Sparks were notably whistled multiple times for a foul, resulting in free throws for All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell. Though Indiana held on to pick up the one-point victory, Clark was seen walking towards one of the referees and being subsequently restrained by her teammate Aliyah Boston.Boston, who is signed to a three-year, $233,468 contract with the Fever, had to exert some force to restrain an infuriated Clark, who was giving the game official a piece of her mind.As some fans pointed out on X, the multiple fouls called on the Sparks in the last 1.9 seconds were not so helpful to the Fever, who could have missed a crucial free throw that would give LA another chance to win the game.Some supporters of the Fever offered their own take in their Tweets regarding this matter.&quot;Pretty sure it was the bald headed ref lol,&quot; one supporter tweeted.Oh No He Didn't @ohnohedidnt24LINKPretty sure it was that bald headed ref lolKyle Ingram @SnapshotKyleLINKThe refs gave the Sparks every possible chance to extend this game 😂phillip yoo @phillip_yooLINKThe dumbass ass refs that had his mortgage on the line. Mfer had no shame. 😂Brandon @__StylesBLINKTalk ya s*** CC 🗣️ColtsFanAntoine @antoine_bronerLINKI have never in my 30 years of living seen something this egregious happen in basketball &amp; that goes for men and women ‼️Joshua Graham 🇺🇸 ✝️ @Home_is_markedLINKThat bald ref needs a toupe just so he can be beaten with it. 😤Nevertheless, the Fever secured their 21st win and maintained their standing as the sixth seed in the playoffs. In their last five games of the season, Indiana will look to stay a step ahead of the Seattle Storm (21-19) and the Golden State Valkyries (19-18).&quot;He ran in twice tryna give the game away&quot;: Caitlin Clark's injured teammate calls out referee for questionable decisions in Fever-Sparks matchupWhile Clark was eager to have an in-person discussion with one of the referees on Friday night, her teammate let out some steam on social media.After the final buzzer sounded on the Indiana-LA game, Fever guard Sydney Colson called out the same referee, accusing him of making calls that were unfavorable to her team.&quot;He ran in TWICE tryna give the game away and that’s what had me weak,&quot; Colson tweeted. &quot;would it have been THRICE had time allowed for it?? (Thrice means three times. I see a lot of y’all who respond to me with IDIOTIC shit so I knew you didn’t know the definition of thrice since ur dumb)Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKHe ran in TWICE tryna give the game away and that’s what had me weak 😂😂would it have been THRICE had time allowed for it?? (Thrice means three times. I see a lot of y’all who respond to me with IDIOTIC shit so I knew you didn’t know the definition of thrice since ur dumb🫶🏾)Unfortunately for Colson, she won't be able to vent her ire on the hardcourt as she has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. Still, Fever fans are hopeful that Clark will return in time for the playoffs.