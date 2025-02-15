Pro Lacrosse players pick Caitlin Clark as most adaptable athlete for any sport: "She's amazing to watch"

Indiana Fever's All-Star guard Caitlin Clark was hugely impressive in her first year in the WNBA. While there's no denying her incredible basketball talents, professional players from another sport think she has what it takes to succeed in their field.

Several players from the women's lacrosse league were asked which athlete would do well in lacrosse. A common thread appeared as the Fever guard's name popped up more than once.

These players gave several reasons as to why they think Clark could do well as a lacrosse player.

"I'm going to go with Caitlin Clark," one said. "Basketball players transition really easily into lacrosse, and she's amazing to watch."

Another said that Clark would be a great lacrosse player simply because of who she is.

Fans have not had a chance to see Clark play a different sport the way she does basketball. However, she has shown interest in other sports such as baseball and golf.

Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, posted a viral TikTok of her doing her best play-by-play commentary for an MLB game.

She also took part in the ANNIKA Pro-Am golf tournament as a special guest in November.

Michael Cooper believes Caitlin Clark could accomplish something that's never been done before in the WNBA

Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Michael Cooper was a guest on the February 6 episode of "All the Smoke" with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The three former champions talked about several basketball topics and they eventually gravitated toward talking about the WNBA.

Barnes asked Cooper if he thinks Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry could have the same effect as the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry.

"Yeah, I do. I think this young lady, Caitlin Clark, you're really getting to see her explode," Cooper said. "I think she's probably going to be the first WNBA player to average about 34, 35 a game. I think she's got that kind of potential." (56:50-57:04)

In her rookie season, Clark averaged just under 20 points per game (19.2 ppg). She finished as the seventh-best scorer in the league and was several points behind A'ja Wilson, who finished with a career-best 26.9 ppg. Wilson's performance was the best scoring output for any player in league history.

However, Cooper believes Clark could take that throne at some point. In her young career, she has already shown that she can score from just about anywhere. Clark is already considered one of the best scorers in the league and her game is still improving as she matures.

Only time will tell if Caitlin Clark can actually beat Wilson's record. As of now though, it looks like she has the makings to be one of the best scorers in WNBA history.

