"Probably be mad at myself": Sophie Cunningham shares her honest reaction to Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's intimiate moment with Chris Brown

Sophie Cunningham shared that she was invited to attend Chris Brown’s concert on his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. The topic quickly shifted to Brown’s recent behavior involving Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and Cunningham opened up about how she really felt.

Ad

On the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast, co-host West Wilson said that he wouldn't be thrilled if Cunningham was on stage getting a lap dance from Chris Brown.

“If I watched you dry h**p Chris Brown on stage, I'd text you like I'm your mother and say get your a** off,” Wilson said (8:01 onwards).

Cunningham agreed that Wilson’s reaction would be appropriate and that she would be livid at herself too, if she were in Nicole’s position.

Ad

Trending

“I think a lot of people would,” Cunningham said. “Yeah, I think I would probably be mad at myself as well.”

Ad

The controversy mentioned by Sophie Cunningham and Wilson occurred earlier this week during one of Chris Brown’s shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

He called Kayla Nicole up to the stage. While performing his hit song “The Take,” he kept his concert tradition alive by giving Nicole a lap dance.

Sophie Cunningham reflects on the Fever’s Game 3 win over Dream

The Indiana Fever had their backs against the wall after dropping Game 1 of their best-of-three opening-round series against the Atlanta Dream. With Indiana missing key players Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby, many thought that the Dream would close things out comfortably.

Ad

But the Fever had other plans. They not only forced a Game 3 with a strong performance in Game 2, but they went on to defeat Atlanta 87-85 in the decisive matchup.

Reflecting on the win, Cunningham praised the team's resilience despite watching from the sidelines:

"It was one of those games, it was such a good W game," Cunningham said. "I just knew deep down in my gut that we're going to win. Like somehow, we're going to win."

Ad

"I would much rather be playing than having to sit on the sidelines ... because it is stressful. ... But it was awesome, it was so bada**."

The Fever now advance to face the Las Vegas Aces, who won 2-1 over the Seattle Storm, with the series tipping off on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More