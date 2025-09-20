"Probably be mad at myself": Sophie Cunningham shares her honest reaction to Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's intimiate moment with Chris Brown

Sophie Cunningham shared that she was invited to attend Chris Brown’s concert on his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour. The topic quickly shifted to Brown’s recent behavior involving Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and Cunningham opened up about how she really felt.
On the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast, co-host West Wilson said that he wouldn't be thrilled if Cunningham was on stage getting a lap dance from Chris Brown.
“If I watched you dry h**p Chris Brown on stage, I'd text you like I'm your mother and say get your a** off,” Wilson said (8:01 onwards).
Cunningham agreed that Wilson’s reaction would be appropriate and that she would be livid at herself too, if she were in Nicole’s position.
“I think a lot of people would,” Cunningham said. “Yeah, I think I would probably be mad at myself as well.”
The controversy mentioned by Sophie Cunningham and Wilson occurred earlier this week during one of Chris Brown’s shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
He called Kayla Nicole up to the stage. While performing his hit song “The Take,” he kept his concert tradition alive by giving Nicole a lap dance.
Sophie Cunningham reflects on the Fever’s Game 3 win over Dream
The Indiana Fever had their backs against the wall after dropping Game 1 of their best-of-three opening-round series against the Atlanta Dream. With Indiana missing key players Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby, many thought that the Dream would close things out comfortably.
But the Fever had other plans. They not only forced a Game 3 with a strong performance in Game 2, but they went on to defeat Atlanta 87-85 in the decisive matchup.
Reflecting on the win, Cunningham praised the team's resilience despite watching from the sidelines:
"It was one of those games, it was such a good W game," Cunningham said. "I just knew deep down in my gut that we're going to win. Like somehow, we're going to win."
"I would much rather be playing than having to sit on the sidelines ... because it is stressful. ... But it was awesome, it was so bada**."
The Fever now advance to face the Las Vegas Aces, who won 2-1 over the Seattle Storm, with the series tipping off on Sunday.