"Professionalism, creativity, and attention to detail are top tier: Brianna Turner tips hat to Indiana Fever on flawless Media Day execution

Brianna Turner and the Indiana Fever began training camp on Sunday, and just a few days with her new organization, Turner already noticed the difference and attention to detail that the Fever showcases.
On Wednesday, Turner went to social media after the Indiana Fever held media day to recognize the job well done for the franchise. Turner has played for two other teams before joining Indiana and stated that the Fever has done it the best.
"I mean this with the upmost respect to other teams/ leagues, but there are probably very few pro organizations that handle media day like the Indy Fever. Professionalism, creativity and attention to detail are top tier. Big shoutout to all involved in the planning and production," Turner wrote on X.
Turner is entering her seventh season in the WNBA and her first year in Indiana after spending last season with the Chicago Sky. The power forward was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019 and spent the first five seasons of her career with the Mercury.
Turner signed a two-year extension with Phoenix in 2023 but was later traded to the Chicago Sky in a package deal that brought Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch to the Mercury.
The former 11th pick was unable to find much success in her short Sky stint, as she only saw action in 27 games last year and played an average of 9.4 minutes per game.
She signed a one-year deal worth $85,000 this offseason for a chance to carve out a role in the league's premier team this season.
Turner delivers a clear message on media day—she wants to win a championship in Indiana
The Indiana Fever were the spotlight of the WNBA last season as fans and media focused on Caitlin Clark's rookie of the year season. This offseason, the team remained at the forefront, bringing in experienced players eager to unite for a championship push.
On Wednesday, Turner spoke to reporters to tell her side of why she decided to return to Indiana after playing collegiate basketball at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
"I want to win a championship and I feel like Indy presents the best oppourtunity for me to grow as a player, as a teammate, as a person...for me I think we're trully all in anmd focused and have the same goal in mind," Turner said.
The Indiana Fever kicks off the preseason on Saturday against the Washington Mystics.