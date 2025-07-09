"Protect players from this malicious woman": Fans rage as Christine Brennan co-signs post belittling Angel Reese in support of Caitlin Clark

On Tuesday, a Caitlin Clark book written by controversial columnist Christine Brennan hit the shelves. Though the book "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports" has garnered plenty of attention, Brennan herself has drawn plenty of flak for some of her behavior on social media.
The day that the book was released, a netizen went on X to post an image symbolically depicting Brennan being hounded by various individuals and groups, including "Angel Reese fans," "A'ja [Wilson] fans," and "Black Twitter." Reposting this image, Brennan made it clear that she found it humorous.
"Too funny not to retweet, Trysta," Brennan posted on X. "Thanks to everyone and happy reading. There are surprises for all."
In turn, other netizens expressed outrage at Brennan's comment.
"im sorry this is legitimately insane behavior — unprofessional, dangerous, disingenuous, racist … when will steps finally be taken to protect your players from this malicious woman? @wnba @wnbpa," one netizen tweeted.
"Why has the @WNBA not addressed this woman yet when players have requested for her credentials to be revoked due to her open and overt racism?" another netizen wondered out loud.
Brennan's book, which dives into the Clark phenomenon that has taken the basketball world by storm since her college days, has itself been called into question as the columnist was reportedly unable to interview the Indiana Fever star even once.
Additionally, in a book review posted on Tuesday, Rob Merrill of Associated Press pointed out how "On Her Game" lacks an in-depth exploration of Clark's "on- and off-court life."
"It is now cool to be a WNBA fan": Christine Brennan talks about Caitlin Clark's effect on WNBA's popularity while promoting new book
Though Brennan's comment drew much outrage, the promotional tour for her book is nevertheless off to the races. In an appearance on the CBS program "The Takeout WIth Major Garrett," Brennan credited Clark for the historic rise in the WNBA's popularity.
"It is now cool to be a WNBA fan. And it is cool to love Caitlin Clark," Brennan said on the program.
Brennan backed up her point by citing male fans who are buying CC jerseys and "wearing them to games [and also] the grocery store and the gas station."