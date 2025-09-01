"Proud of you": Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt message to Kate Martin after efficient effort in win over Fever

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues to miss games due to a groin injury. On Sunday, the Fever suffered a 75-63 loss against the Golden State Valkyries. Clark's close friend and former college teammate, Kate Martin, came off the bench and scored 10 points for the Valkyries. Martin shot 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, which garnered attention from the former Iowa star.Martin isn't a star like Clark. However, she knows her role and how to excel in it. In her sophomore season, the No. 18 pick is averaging 6.5 points and 2.6 rebounds on 33.3% shooting from the field. In the last five games, Martin averaged 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.Following the game, the former No. 1 pick posted a photo of them and expressed how proud she is of her friend.&quot;@katmartin proud of you,&quot; Clark posted.Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark tells Kate Martin how proud she is of her.The Valkyries have completed their three-game season series against the Fever with a sweep. Indiana will have to try and get their revenge against the newest WNBA team next season. Hopefully, by that time, the two-time All-Star will have a healthy Clark available.Caitlin Clark's memorable gesture for her teammateAhead of the Indiana Fever's game against the Valkyries, Caitlin Clark clicked pictures with the AAU team of her teammate, Aari McDonald. The guard is out for the season due to a broken bone in her right foot.McDonald wasn't present in the game, but still appreciated the gesture that Clark made. She posted about it on her Instagram stories.&quot;Thank you @caitlinclark for making my girls' night. Bummed I couldn't be there, but s/o to my teammates for taking a picture with my aau team,&quot; McDonald posted on IG.Clark's teammate broke her foot in August and was ruled out of the season. She served as the backup for the Fever star, who was already missing some games due to her groin injury. McDonald appeared in 20 games, averaging 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 4.7 apg on 30.8% shooting from threes.Despite her injury, Clark showed care for her young fans.