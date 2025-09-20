"Purchased the WiFi on the plane" - Caitlin Clark playfully trolls Aliyah Boston's playoff montage

Aliyah Boston and her Indiana Fever teammates, including injured superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, celebrated their team’s 87-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. The remarkable road win pushed the Fever to the semifinals, the first time they reached that stage since 2015. Boston and Co. flew back to Indiana on Friday morning to prepare for their next opponent, the Las Vegas Aces.Boston shared clips of their upset win over the Dream on Instagram, prompting Clark and Fever players to react. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe All-Star point guard wrote:“Purchased the WiFi on the plane aye.”Kelsey Mitchell, arguably the MVP of the series, added:“the BIG baby🤲🏾♾️❤️.”Lexie Hull, who made clutch shots and the game-sealing defensive play, joined the fun:“HELL YEAH!”Shey Peddy reacted:“You’re a great player Aliyah Boston 🤌🏾🔥”Like Caitlin Clark, the injured Chloe Bibby was just as hyped after the win:“Yea 7❤️🔥”Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates react to Aliyah Boston's IG post following series-clinching win against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]Aliyah Boston made winning plays in the fourth quarter, delivering six points, five rebounds and two assists. The All-Star center’s layup with 7.4 seconds left pushed the Fever to an 86-85 advantage. Following a timeout, Lexie Hull stole the ball, forcing the Dream to foul Odyssey Sims, who went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Indiana escaped with the pulsating win after Brionna Jones’ 24-footer went wide.Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, out with season-ending injuries, joined their teammates’ celebration on the Dream’s home floor. The team hoisted Clark’s all-black Air Force 1 Lows after it went 2-0 in the series when she wore the iconic shoes.Caitlin Clark will remain a spectator when Aliyah Boston leads Fever against AcesCaitlin Clark has been relegated to a supporting role after a groin injury cut her season short. The superstar point guard’s contribution has been limited to coaching, giving pep talks, encouraging and cheering for her teammates. Clark will reprise that role when Aliyah Boston leads the Fever against the surging Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-5 semifinals.The Fever will face a team that strung together 16 straight wins before dispatching the Seattle Storm in the playoffs. Boston hopes to anchor a defense that looks to put the cuffs on MVP favorite A’ja Wilson and star guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.Clark will not play, but expect her to be just as loud and as engaged on the sidelines during the highly anticipated series.