"Put Angel in that MVP race" - WNBA fans erupt as Angel Reese delivers another double-double in Chicago Sky’s thrilling win over Lynx

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky went against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday and completed their revenge against the team with the league's best record. The Lynx had defeated the Sky 80-75 on Monday, but the tables turned in the rematch as Chicago claimed an 87-81 win.

Reese played a big role, finishing with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

The Chicago Sky's Instagram account shared the game's final score in a post, and the fans flooded the comments section with praise for Reese.

"Put angel in that MVP RACE," one fan commented.

"Angel and Kamilla are the best front court duo in the league," another fan said.

"Angel, Kamilla and Atkinswere on fire , Dubs 🔥❤️✌️" another fan said.

Another set of fans motivated the Sky squad to ride on the winning momentum after beating the No. 1 team in the league.

"DEAR SKY if you can beat the number one seat in the league you can beat anyone!!! Go sky!!!" one fan said.

"Beating the best team in the league…it’s only up from here ladies🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan commented.

"thought they said we could only win against weak teams ... what yall gonna say now," another fan said.

WNBA fans erupt as Angel Reese delivers another double-double in Chicago Sky’s thrilling win over Lynx. (Credits: @chicagosky/Instagram)

The Sky have now recorded their second winning streak of the season. Their previous streak lasted only two games, making Monday's rematch against the Lynx an opportunity for Chicago to extend its run.

Angel Reese credits having 'fun' as secret behind beating Lynx

Following Saturday's win, Angel Reese attended the postgame press conference and was asked about the confidence boost the victory over the Lynx provided the team.

"This one meant a lot to us because we were on our home court tonight," Reese said (Timestamp: 0:15). "... We were super locked in today and everybody just came in and just balled. Everybody guards their matchup, everybody made changes if we needed to make changes. ... So, it was just fun, everybody just had a lot of fun tonight."

The Sky are the 10th-ranked team on the WNBA ranking with a 7-13 record. They would need to go on a long winning streak to climb up the standings and qualify for the playoffs.

