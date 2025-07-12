"We got you sis": Carmelo Anthony and Sheryl Swoopes echo Angel Reese's relentless pursuit of excellence with heartfelt messages

Angel Reese has come a long way. From a girl in Baltimore, aspiring to follow in her mother's footsteps and make a career in basketball, to playing in the world's most elite female basketball league, Reese has walked a path that inspires many young women.

On Friday, Reese talked with 'Winsidr' following a practice session. The Chicago Sky star highlighted her journey and expressed gratitude for everything she has achieved.

"I am from Baltimore. It's not easy coming from Baltimore and just being able to make it out," Reese said. "My mom made a lot of sacrifices for us. So, just being able to be here today, I am super grateful."

'Uninterrupted' shared the interview on their Instagram account on Friday. Carmelo Anthony and Sheryl Swoopes expressed their support for the Sky forward in the post's comment section.

"FACTS!! WE GOT YOU SIS!!! Keep being Great," Anthony commented.

"You know we got you! Keep doing you! ♥️♥️♥️," Swoopes commented.

Carmelo Anthony and Sheryl Swoopes support Angel Reese in their comments on Instagram. (Credits: @uninterrupted/Instagram)

Despite her team's struggles this season, Angel Reese has rebounded from a tough start. She is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 42.4 percent shooting from the field. The Sky, on the other hand, have failed to support their star forward, and are the 10th in the WNBA with a 6-13 record.

"I don’t give a damn if I get fined": Angel Reese expresses her displeasure with WNBA officiating

Angel Reese expressed her displeasure with the league's referees after her team's 80-75 loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday:

"I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that s*** cheap, and I’m tired of this s***. I’ve been nice and I’ve been humble, but I’m tired of this s***," Reese said via The Athletic.

The Lynx went to the charity line 17 times on Sunday's game while the Sky were awarded only eight chances at free points. The quality of refereeing in the WNBA has been a big topic of debate in the community, especially relating to consistency.

While some coaches have raised their voices against these issues, the players have mostly remained silent to avoid fines from the league.

