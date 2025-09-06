"Put some clothes on, Sophie" - Jason Whitlock accuses Indiana Fever star of not being able to 'handle the spotlight'

Podcast host Jason Whitlock has put Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham on blast for her social media activity. Cunningham has been enjoying a surge in her fan base since joining Caitlin Clark in Indiana this offseason.

The star guard was crucial to the Fever’s backcourt rotation amid an injury-plagued season for the team. Cunningham played 30 games before tearing her MCL against the Connecticut Sun on August 16.

On his “Fearless” podcast on Friday, Whitlock complained about the WNBA’s potential work stoppage, saying that Caitlin Clark and Cunningham can’t “handle the spotlight.”

“None of these women know how to handle the spotlight. Sophie Cunningham, gorgeous. Put some clothes on, Sophie,” Whitlock said. “Quit putting out videos of you in bikinis every time you turn around. Show a little mid-west class, and I like you, but damn it, put some clothes on from time to time.” (Timestamp: 05:33).

Whitlock went on to call the WNBA “unlikeable,” referencing Clark’s repeated conflicts with league officials this season. He also suggested that he would stop following the league if the players head for a work stoppage.

“Caitlin, do better! Whenever y’all come back from your woke stoppage or work stoppage, I’m not going to be there,” he said (Timestamp: 07:38).

Sophie Cunningham gives a two-word reaction to Indiana Fever star's injury update

Caitlin Clark gave an unfortunate update to Indiana Fever fans on Friday, announcing that she will be out for the remainder of the season via Instagram. Clark wrote a message for the fans and her team, thanking them for their support, and looks forward to returning stronger next season.

Sophie Cunningham reshared the Fever star’s message on Instagram and wrote a two-word reply:

“Love you,” Cunningham wrote.

Sophie Cunningham’s Instagram story.

Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds this season, while Clark recorded 16.5 points and 8.8 assists in 13 games. Both are sidelined for the rest of the team's campaign as it holds the seventh position in the standings.

With two games remaining, the Indiana Fever looks set to grab a playoff spot this season. The team will return to the court on Sunday to face the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena.

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More