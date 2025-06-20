"Ramen Hair needs to sit down": Caitlin Clark fans left fuming after Warriors' Brandin Podziemski brutally mocks her courtside 

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered a heartbreak against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Despite leading the contest by 13 points at one stage, the Fever lost 88-77 after a brutal beatdown in the fourth quarter as the Valkyries outscored them 33-18.
Clark, in particular, had a forgettable outing as she managed 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and six turnovers on 3 of 14 shots. She failed to make any of her seven attempts from deep. Clark also had a massive fumble as she got called for a travel in the middle of the lopsided fourth quarter.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, a regular at the Valkyries games at Chase Center, was right behind the Fever superstar. Podziemski didn't take long to get engaged in the action and rile the fans up by mocking Clark with a travel violation signal.
As expected, Caitlin Clark's fans weren't amused by it, and they didn't hold back on Podziemski's celebrations. Here are some of the reactions:
Brandin Podziemski reacts to his viral video while trolling Caitlin Clark
It didn't take long for Brandin Podziemski to address his viral video as he trolled Caitlin Clark for a violation. The Warriors guard took to X, responding with a retweet to the clip, saying:
Podziemski has been one of the most hardcore supporters of the Valkyries in their debut season. They share the same homecourt as the Warriors, and Steph Curry's backcourt running mate has made the most of it by attending multiple games.
Valkyries player Kayla Thornton was also appreciative of Podziemski for coming to the games. Here's what Thornton said after Thursday's matchup:
Podziemski was wearing Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin's, jersey on Thursday.
While Clark fans may think he crossed a line after trolling her, it was potentially not as serious. Before the game, Podziemski reserved high praise for the Fever superstar, comparing her to Steph Curry.
During an interview on the Willard & Dibs show before the game, Podziemski said:
"[Clark is] very similar [to Curry]. The threat of them shooting is always in the back of your brain, so any head fake or hesi they give you, you tend to bite at that. You're antsy guarding them."
It was Clark's first game at the Chase Center and in San Francisco. The Fever will be back in town on Aug. 31.