"Reached this stage of Caitlin Clark ridiculousness": Ex-ESPN analyst accuses Donald Trump's ex-staff of 'purposely' making Black women the villains

Former ESPN Analyst Jemele Hill called out an ex-staff member of Donald Trump for his views on Caitlin Clark. Hill made a post on Instagram, pointing towards an article in the Wall Street Journal, from one of Trump’s former staff members.The article, written by Sean McLean, argued that Clark faces a “hostile work environment” in the WNBA. He pointed to the rough treatment she has received from players since her debut in 2024 and said that this could lead to legal trouble for the league if Clark isn’t protected.Jemele Hill took issue with McLean’s opinion on the subject, calling it “ridiculousness.”“Yes, we’ve reached this stage of the Caitlin Clark ridiculousness, where the Wall Street Journal ran a column from a former Trump advisor who believes the federal government should step in to prevent Caitlin Clark from being “harassed” at work. And by “harassed,” they mean defense.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile she didn’t name anyone directly, Hill also targeted pundits who suggest that WNBA players should be “grateful” to Clark, saying that they are purposely making Black women out to be the villain.“They are purposely making Black women out to be the villains in Caitlin Clark’s story. That’s why all of these pundits keep running with the narrative that these women need to be “grateful.” They’re using CC to get off all these takes of how they really feel about Black women. They want Black women to be humbled and to be reminded of their place.”Hill also said that the Fever star is a phenomenal player and an exceptional talent who doesn’t need to be coddled or protected.Clark has been having a difficult season amid the media discourse around her treatment in the league. She has only managed to make 13 appearances for the Indiana Fever, missing 16 games due to multiple injuries. She last played for the team on July 15 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists this season.Is Caitlin Clark Being Treated Unfairly?Since her debut in 2024, there have been several altercations where Caitlin Clark has faced rough treatment from her peers. However, such altercations aren’t limited to Clark and are a common occurrence in all sports.Still, many believe Clark is being unfairly targeted. However, if the WNBA were to intervene, it could set a dangerous precedent. So, while her fans wish the league would step in, it is unlikely to happen.Moreover, the government’s involvement, as suggested by the article critiqued by Jemele Hill, is also an improbable outcome.