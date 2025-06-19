Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever shrugged off a feisty encounter with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday to leave Indianapolis on a high note. Clark, who got poked in the eye and shoved to the floor during the game, was in high spirits for Wednesday’s flight to Golden State.
The superstar point guard was all smiles and wore a Nahmias Medicine T-shirt, valued at $230 on the official website, for the trip.
Fans promptly reacted to a photo of a smiling Clark as she boarded the plane.
Caitlin Clark was roughed up in the win against the Connecticut Sun. During the third quarter, Sun guard Jacy Sheldon clawed at her eye, prompting Clark to retaliate with a push. While the All-Star guard grabbed at her face, Marina Mabrey, Sheldon’s teammate, pushed Clark to the floor. Mabrey and Clark received technical fouls, while Sheldon was called for a flagrant foul 1..
Following the brief scuffle, the intensity and physicality ramped up. Clark refused to back down, talking trash to her opponents, who relished the back-and-forth.
Late in the fourth quarter, Sophie Cunningham wrapped up Jacy Sheldon before pulling her to the floor. The play resulted in ejections for Cunningham, Sheldon and Lindsay Allen, who went after Cunningham.
Caitlin Clark finished the game with a team-high 20 points, six assists, two steals and one rebound. After a two-game homestand, she will lead the Fever on a road stretch against the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.
WNBA upgrades Marina Mabrey foul after viral shove against Caitlin Clark
The WNBA reviewed the viral scuffle that started after Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye. Marina Mabrey, who initially received a technical foul for her role in the dustup, was issued an upgraded punishment. The league upgraded Mabrey’s foul to a flagrant foul 2, which carries a fine.
Sophie Cunningham also received a penalty after a hard foul against Sheldon that sparked another scuffle.
The Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun have already met twice this season. They will play again on July 15 and Aug. 17 in Connecticut.