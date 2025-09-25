"Ready to play as far as I can see": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's latest video from training session ahead of Game 3

The Indiana Fever announced in early September that Caitlin Clark would “miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. After battling with muscle injuries, they shut down the All-Star captain after just 13 games. The announcement ensured Clark would not be on the team roster for the playoffs.Heading into Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, a clip of Clark practicing with her 3-point shot went viral, prompting reactions from fans:“Caitlin Clark is ready to play as far as I can see.”One fan said:Krysta @Krysta____LINKCaitlin Clark getting shots up 👀Another fan added:Michael @mikeaalen112735LINKCaitlin Clark shot and movement looking good 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥One more fan continued:BrooklynMaurader @BKMaurader718LINKI can not BELIEVE they kept her off the playoff rosterOne fan commented:Mike De Tommaso @tommaso_mikeLINKCan’t believe they kept her off the roster. Just being on the floor would f**k with the Aces.The Fever returned to Indiana after getting a split in two games against the Aces in Las Vegas. They stunned the favorites 89-73 in Game 1 on Sunday before A’ja Wilson and Co. evened the series with a 90-68 victory two nights later. The Fever remain firm underdogs, but after proving they could win on the road, a home victory is a big possibility.As she has always done while recovering from a groin injury, Caitlin Clark continues to work on her game. While some of her battle-weary teammates are still off the floor, she spent time working on her shots with some members of the training staff.Caitlin Clark is ineligible to play in the playoffsAfter the Indiana Fever announced their decision to sideline Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season, the point guard tweeted her agreement. She wrote on X that she would not return and expressed her disappointment in the situation.Should Clark be healthy enough, she would still be ineligible to play in the playoffs. The WNBA requires teams to submit their playoff rosters before the postseason begins. Clark was not on the active list, making her return impossible.The two-time All-Star dealt with left quad, left groin, right groin and left ankle injuries. She said that she spent “hours in the gym” but could not get healthy in time before the playoffs started.Clark looked ready and healthy in the viral video ahead of the Fever-Aces showdown in Game 3. Had she been given medical clearance to play, she would have been ineligible to play after failing to make the Fever’s active roster for the playoffs.