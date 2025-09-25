  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Ready to play as far as I can see": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's latest video from training session ahead of Game 3

"Ready to play as far as I can see": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's latest video from training session ahead of Game 3

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 25, 2025 03:37 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn
"Ready to play as far as I can see": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's latest video from training session ahead of Game 3. [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Fever announced in early September that Caitlin Clark would “miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. After battling with muscle injuries, they shut down the All-Star captain after just 13 games. The announcement ensured Clark would not be on the team roster for the playoffs.

Ad

Heading into Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, a clip of Clark practicing with her 3-point shot went viral, prompting reactions from fans:

“Caitlin Clark is ready to play as far as I can see.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

One fan commented:

Ad

The Fever returned to Indiana after getting a split in two games against the Aces in Las Vegas. They stunned the favorites 89-73 in Game 1 on Sunday before A’ja Wilson and Co. evened the series with a 90-68 victory two nights later. The Fever remain firm underdogs, but after proving they could win on the road, a home victory is a big possibility.

As she has always done while recovering from a groin injury, Caitlin Clark continues to work on her game. While some of her battle-weary teammates are still off the floor, she spent time working on her shots with some members of the training staff.

Ad

Caitlin Clark is ineligible to play in the playoffs

After the Indiana Fever announced their decision to sideline Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season, the point guard tweeted her agreement. She wrote on X that she would not return and expressed her disappointment in the situation.

Should Clark be healthy enough, she would still be ineligible to play in the playoffs. The WNBA requires teams to submit their playoff rosters before the postseason begins. Clark was not on the active list, making her return impossible.

Ad

The two-time All-Star dealt with left quad, left groin, right groin and left ankle injuries. She said that she spent “hours in the gym” but could not get healthy in time before the playoffs started.

Clark looked ready and healthy in the viral video ahead of the Fever-Aces showdown in Game 3. Had she been given medical clearance to play, she would have been ineligible to play after failing to make the Fever’s active roster for the playoffs.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications