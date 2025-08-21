"Really gonna uneven my tan": Sophie Cunningham puts humorous spin on devastating blow as Fever's nightmare run of injuries continues

Indiana Fever fans received yet another devastating blow on Tuesday as star guard Sophie Cunningham was diagnosed with a season-ending injury to her right knee. Cunningham was injured on Sunday, as Indiana beat Connecticut 99-93 in overtime.Sun guard Bria Hartley was driving to the basket when she lost her balance and fell awkwardly, colliding with Cunningham’s knee on the way down. The injury adds her to the Fever’s injury report alongside Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.With four guards ruled out, Indiana is in a tough spot, with its backcourt depleted and nine games left in the regular season. Facing that, Cunningham tried to lift fans’ spirits with a humorous comment on an Instagram post about her injury. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Welp, this is really gonna uneven my tan smh 🤦🏼‍♀️,” Cunningham wrote.Sophie Cunningham’s comment on Instagram.Cunningham took on a leadership role in her first season with the Fever. The team relied on her for long stretches as guard Caitlin Clark was limited to 13 appearances. She made 30 appearances, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She finishes her season, posting the best shooting averages of her career with 46.9% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range.In response to her being ruled out, the Fever have signed veteran guard Shey Peddy to a hardship contract. Peddy has previously spent six seasons in the league, playing for the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury. She made five appearances for the LA Sparks this season, recording 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley as Sun guard faces backlash over ‘dirty’ playShortly after Cunningham was injured in the collision with Hartley, a photo of the play circulated on social media. The photo shows Hartley smiling on the floor as Cunningham writhes in pain, gripping her knee.Fans on X claimed Hartley’s fall was intentional. Cunningham’s mother and sister also criticized the Sun guard, posting on X. But, Cunningham defended Hartley, calling the fall a basketball play.“I’m actually really good friends with Bria…It was a basketball play…I even told my mom…she would never try to hurt me. There are some girls that I think might, but she wouldn’t do that. I hope people stop giving Bria some heat,” Cunningham said.After losing Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever will return to the court on Friday to face the Minnesota Lynx.