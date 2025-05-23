"Really needed it with a Caitlin stinker" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's $214,666 teammate's heroics overshadow Fever star's 11-pt game 

Caitlin Clark had an underwhelming outing against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, but her $214,666 teammate, Natasha Howard, saved the day for the Indiana Fever. Indiana could have been on the brink of another loss against its East rival after Clark managed a measly 11 points, four rebounds and six assists, shooting 4 of 11, including 0-for-5 from deep.

Ad

However, Howard stepped up for the Fever with a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists, shooting 12 of 17. The Fever won the contest 81-76 despite trailing by four with 2:32 left and by nine points at one stage. Indiana could have been down 1-2 on the season if this game turned out to be another loss, which would have raised eyebrows over its ceiling with a roster this good.

Nevertheless, the Fever's star power and depth around the big three showed out with Howard's excellent outing. Here's how fans reacted to Howard compensating for Clark's off-night.

Ad

Trending

One user wrote:

"Amazing game tonight and we really needed it with a Caitlin stinker"

Another said:

"Saved us on a night our big 2 were out there doing cardio. @THoward_6 I love you"

One fan added:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One user demanded DeWanna Bonner to show her potential:

"Thank god, now send this to dewanna bonner."

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More