"Really needed it with a Caitlin stinker" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark's $214,666 teammate's heroics overshadow Fever star's 11-pt game 

Caitlin Clark had an underwhelming outing against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, but her $214,666 teammate, Natasha Howard, saved the day for the Indiana Fever. Indiana could have been on the brink of another loss against its East rival after Clark managed a measly 11 points, four rebounds and six assists, shooting 4 of 11, including 0-for-5 from deep.
However, Howard stepped up for the Fever with a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists, shooting 12 of 17. The Fever won the contest 81-76 despite trailing by four with 2:32 left and by nine points at one stage. Indiana could have been down 1-2 on the season if this game turned out to be another loss, which would have raised eyebrows over its ceiling with a roster this good.
Nevertheless, the Fever's star power and depth around the big three showed out with Howard's excellent outing. Here's how fans reacted to Howard compensating for Clark's off-night.
"Amazing game tonight and we really needed it with a Caitlin stinker"
"Saved us on a night our big 2 were out there doing cardio. @THoward_6 I love you"
"Thank god, now send this to dewanna bonner."
