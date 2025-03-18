"Really needed this pick me up message": Aliyah Boston gets emotional as Caitlin Clark offers comfort after Unrivaled heartbreak

On Monday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was seen comforting her teammate Aliyah Boston after her team lost in the Unrivaled Finals. A key member of the Vinyl BC squad, Boston and her team came up short against the Rose BC in the Finals, losing by a score of 62-54.

Clark was present to console her teammate in the comments section of a post shared by the Indiana Fever account on Instagram. The handle shared a graphic of Lexie Hull congratulating her on her win as she was a part of the Rose BC team:

"@lexiehulll and Team Rose are your first-ever @unrivaledbasketball champions 🌹🏆" the caption read.

Clark penned a short message for Boston in the comments section:

"@aliyah.boston you didn’t deserve this. I’m sorry."

The former USC Gamecocks star was in much need of comfort from her close ones, as she replied to Clark's empathetic note with an emotional response:

"@caitlinclark22 thanks pookie😭 I really needed this pick me up message from you."

The Rose BC and the Vinyl BC played out an entertaining Finals match to end the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. An initiative by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league was a huge success as many WNBA players found an opportunity to stay in touch with the sport during the off-season.

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and collected four rebounds during the Finals.

Why did Caitlin Clark not play in the Unrivaled League and how did teammate Aliyah Boston fair in the first season?

The first season of the 3x3 women's league, Unrivaled, has officially concluded, with the Rose BC being crowned champions on Monday. The league provided an exciting platform for players like Dearica Hamby, Napheesa Collier and Chelsea Gray to showcase their talents. However, several prominent WNBA players, including A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark, opted out of the inaugural season.

During a Time interview (via Vanshay Murdock), Clark revealed her reason behind opting out of the new league:

"I didn't rule out doing it in the future, but this year is just not the best for me, It’s going to be good for me to do my own thing and have my own space, I kind of want to just stay out of the spotlight."

While Caitlin Clark reportedly turned down a $1 million contract her teammate Aaliyah Boston was a part of the Vinyl BC setup, suiting up alongside Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howards. Despite her teammate's ranking in the top 5 players of the league, Boston had an underwhelming season.

Coming off the bench in most games, Boston played an average of 9.3 minutes in 13 games, averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

