"Really upset": Caitlin Clark's $233,468 teammate recalls honest reaction to teaming up with Fever's superstar PG

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have had a formidable partnership on the Indiana Fever. However, not many would have considered them to develop such excellent chemistry on and off the court before the 2024 WNBA draft night, when the Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 pick. Clark and Boston played on rival teams in the NCAA. Clark also happened to end Boston's college career in heartbreak after leading Iowa to a phenomenal 77-73 win over Boston's Gamecocks in the final four. Clark dropped 41 points in that clash, along with six rebounds and eight assists. South Carolina was in the midst of a perfect season, snapped by an uber-special effort from Boston's future teammate. When the Fever won the lottery and all signs pointed towards Boston and Clark teaming up in the WNBA, the former Gamecocks center wasn't particularly thrilled. Here's what the Fever's $233,468 All-Star center said on Sue Bird's podcast on Friday:&quot;I think it's always weird when you're used to competing against someone and it feels crazy. That year ... we [Caitlin and me] were like doing something, I was like, 'Hey, I just wanna say, I'm like really upset that you did what you did in that final four game.' I was like, 'I need to get it off my chest.'&quot;Caitlin Clark's 40-burger stung Aliyah Boston because of how special that season was for the Gamecocks. They could have had a historic run with that core, but it didn't turn out as expected. Nevertheless, Boston is way past it.Caitlin Clark's 2023 final four blitz against Aliyah Boston and Co. had Gamecocks HC Dawn Staley questioning godCaitlin Clark separated herself from the competition in college, arguably better than anyone in women's NCAA history. She helped a mediocre team rise to levels never seen before, carrying a less-than-adequate supporting cast. It was almost a given that the Gamecocks would steamroll past Iowa in 2023, but Clark single-handedly dumped them out of March Madness.Her exploits had legendary Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley questioning god after that loss. Here's what Staley said on Van Lathen Jr.'s podcast in June:&quot;That one hurt me, really bad ... The failures hurt more than the victories.&quot;One of the biggest reasons Staley felt that way was because of her players, who were nearly flawless that year.&quot;We had a great team,&quot; Staley said. &quot; They did all the right things. Great people, great competitors. So, I wanted them to win. I wanted them to go off, you know, with a bang. And when that didn't happen, they were hurt, and that hurt me to my core.&quot;Then it hurt me enough to didn't think there was no god. But I then questioned, 'Hey why? I need to know why.'&quot;Iowa made its first finals appearance that season, but fell short to the LSU Tigers. The following year, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks got their lick back against Caitlin Clark's team in the championship game with an 87-75 win, ending the Fever guard's career without a national title.