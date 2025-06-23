  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Rebecca Lobo backtracks on 'that's what makes America great' statement during Caitlin Clark-A'ja Wilson matchup amid war tensions

Rebecca Lobo backtracks on 'that's what makes America great' statement during Caitlin Clark-A'ja Wilson matchup amid war tensions

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 23, 2025 05:37 GMT
Rebecca Lobo tracks back on
Rebecca Lobo tracks back on 'that's what makes America great' statement during Caitlin Clark-A'ja Wilson matchup amid war tensions. (Photos: IMAGN)

Rebecca Lobo backtracked on her comments during the Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces matchup featuring Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson on Sunday. Lobo was covering the game with Pam Ward when she uttered the phrase, "That's what makes America great," which was close to President Donald Trump's popular slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Ad

With just a minute left in the game, Lobo and Ward were breaking down a foul call on a screen. The two discussed the situation, with Ward disagreeing with the officiating, which has been an issue for the WNBA this season.

Lobo liked that people could have different opinions, pointing to it as what the United States was all about. However, the Hall of Famer later caught herself after realizing her phrasing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's how the conversation between Rebecca Lobo and Pam Ward went down:

"So they disagree with you?" Ward asked.
"They do, and I disagree with them, and that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right, Pam Ward? .... I should rephrase that," Lobo replied.
"Yeah, I did think differences of opinion are perfectly fine," Ward responded.
Ad
"Yes, that’s a better way to say it. Sorry," Lobo said.
Ad

This incident comes amid Trump's decision to join the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. On Saturday, Trump announced that the US had attacked three of Iran's nuclear sites.

As for the game, A'ja Wilson and the Aces got the better of Caitlin Clark's Fever, 89-81. The reigning MVP scored 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Clark had 19 points and 10 assists, but she shot just 1-of-10 on 3-pointers and committed eight turnovers.

Ad

Rebecca Lobo wants changes made in WNBA officiating

Rebecca Lobo wants changes made in WNBA officiating. (Photo: IMAGN)
Rebecca Lobo wants changes made in WNBA officiating. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun got out of hand last week, Rebecca Lobo called for the WNBA to make changes to its officiating on Thursday. It has been an issue raised by players, coaches and fans.

Ad
"I was in contact with a number of WNBA coaches yesterday about this topic of the officiating of the WNBA," Lobo said on SportsCenter. "And all of them said it needs to get better, specifically, the consistency, not only from one game to the next, but the consistency within a game.
"Everybody would like to see a tighter whistle and a little bit more freedom of movement."
Ad

Fever coach Stephanie White also had the same gripe after the game, calling out the officials for not taking control.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications