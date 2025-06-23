Rebecca Lobo backtracks on 'that's what makes America great' statement during Caitlin Clark-A'ja Wilson matchup amid war tensions

Rebecca Lobo backtracked on her comments during the Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces matchup featuring Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson on Sunday. Lobo was covering the game with Pam Ward when she uttered the phrase, "That's what makes America great," which was close to President Donald Trump's popular slogan, "Make America Great Again."

With just a minute left in the game, Lobo and Ward were breaking down a foul call on a screen. The two discussed the situation, with Ward disagreeing with the officiating, which has been an issue for the WNBA this season.

Lobo liked that people could have different opinions, pointing to it as what the United States was all about. However, the Hall of Famer later caught herself after realizing her phrasing.

Here's how the conversation between Rebecca Lobo and Pam Ward went down:

"So they disagree with you?" Ward asked.

"They do, and I disagree with them, and that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right, Pam Ward? .... I should rephrase that," Lobo replied.

"Yeah, I did think differences of opinion are perfectly fine," Ward responded.

"Yes, that’s a better way to say it. Sorry," Lobo said.

This incident comes amid Trump's decision to join the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. On Saturday, Trump announced that the US had attacked three of Iran's nuclear sites.

As for the game, A'ja Wilson and the Aces got the better of Caitlin Clark's Fever, 89-81. The reigning MVP scored 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Las Vegas. Clark had 19 points and 10 assists, but she shot just 1-of-10 on 3-pointers and committed eight turnovers.

Rebecca Lobo wants changes made in WNBA officiating

Rebecca Lobo wants changes made in WNBA officiating. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun got out of hand last week, Rebecca Lobo called for the WNBA to make changes to its officiating on Thursday. It has been an issue raised by players, coaches and fans.

"I was in contact with a number of WNBA coaches yesterday about this topic of the officiating of the WNBA," Lobo said on SportsCenter. "And all of them said it needs to get better, specifically, the consistency, not only from one game to the next, but the consistency within a game.

"Everybody would like to see a tighter whistle and a little bit more freedom of movement."

Fever coach Stephanie White also had the same gripe after the game, calling out the officials for not taking control.

