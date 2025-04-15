Rebecca Lobo checks Andraya Carter for expecting Caitlin Clark and Fever to 'hostile reception' at bigger venues

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have witnessed massive improvements in their roster brought about in the offseason. The ESPN panel covering the 2025 WNBA draft spoke about these roster changes.

Andraya Carter highlighted how the team’s increase in popularity has led to opponents shifting to bigger venues. According to Carter, these venue changes are set to make it more challenging for Clark and Co.

“Indiana is going to be playing in bigger venues in different cities on the road. The way they are gonna be in hostile environments with incredibly huge crowds is gonna test this season before they even get to the playoffs,” Andraya Carter said.

Rebecca Lobo was prompt with her response, refuting Carter’s take by presenting a different perspective.

“The question is, will the environments be hostile or will they actually be friendly when they move to those bigger arenas?” Lobo questioned.

Caitlin Clark’s reputation as the biggest name in women’s basketball has been drawing audiences to the arenas irrespective of the city. Every enthusiast wants to catch a piece of the sharpshooter, essentially filling the crowd with more Indiana supporters.

Fans troll Andraya Carter for her take regarding Caitlin Clark and the Fever

Moments after the clip of Andraya Carter’s take was uploaded on social media, fans began mocking her. The users argued that the extra audience in the arenas was present to support Caitlin Clark.

“@Andraya_Carter that was ridiculous. Did you watch last year? It's been acknowledged that most road games were like home games,” a user wrote.

“I like @Andraya_Carter, but what is she even trying to say here lmao. Fever bout to be the home team in 90% of their games. It ain’t even a doubt anymore,” @UnRayao said.

“Every Fever game is a home game. Recognize,” @tshup33 commented.

“Like what season did Andraya watch last year? Every away game was full of Fever fans. None of these away environments are hostile - people don't care enough,” another fan commented.

“Bruh the reason for change of venue is because CCFC is everywhere. Andraya cmon now,” @zanniest_ wrote.

“Andraya still doesnt get it....the reason so many fans will come is to see CC....and not to root against her..geez,” @Krsyankee highlighted.

During the 2024 season, the Aces, the Sky, the Mystics, the Wings, and the Dream moved to bigger arenas to accommodate more fans. In none of those matchups did it feel like Indiana was walking into a “hostile” territory.

Alongside Caitlin Clark, the addition of crowd favorites like Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson has only led to a surge in the Fever’s popularity. With this increase, more teams could move to bigger arenas in the upcoming season.

