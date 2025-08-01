"RED HEAD DEMON LOCKED IN": Fans erupt in joy as Fever reward Chloe Bibby with full-season contract following standout start

As they begin preparing for the playoff push, the Indiana Fever have done some tinkering with the roster. Following a strong start to her time with the franchise, fans were elated to see the front office give a recent addition a full contract.After appearing in five games for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season, Indiana decided to take a flier on Chloe Bibby when she hit the open market. She quickly made an impact in her new situation, leaving the front office no choice but to give her a deal that will keep her around for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.Shortly after the Fever announced that Bibby had been signed to an end-of-season contract, fans began pouring in with excitement.Although she's only appeared in two games, Bibby has already become a fan favorite among the Indiana faithful.Mauricio Schwarz🇺🇦🇬🇪 izquierda y conocimiento @elnocturnoLINKWell done! I think all fans were rooting for this! What a team!tara brooke @tarabrooke__LINKThese mid-season signings &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; pre-season signingsSam @jamesontario12LINKSeen this coming the moment she got the first contract, CC will love playing with her and I’m so sureIn her debut with Indiana, Bibby notched eight points and two rebounds in a win over the Chicago Sky. She followed that up by scoring 10 points in 13 minutes against the Phoenix Mercury.Now signed through the rest of the year, Bibby will attempt to provide a lift off the bench as the Fever look to end the regular season trending in the right direction.Chloe Bibby speaks on excitment to join Indiana FeverBeing waived after just five games with the Golden State Valkyries was a tough blow for Chloe Bibby, but she's managed to bounce back nicely. After being a free agent for about a month, she has an opportunity to showcase her talents with the Indiana Fever.While speaking with the media upon arriving in Indiana, Bibby had nothing but gratitude for the organization taking a chance on her. Overall, she is excited about this next chapter as she looks to find a long-term home in the WNBA.&quot;Obviously I'm really excited,&quot; Bibby said. &quot;Just to be back in the W and have another crack is really excited. Really grateful for this opportunity here with the Fever and just excited.&quot;In her first stint in the WNBA, Bibby got to be part of a franchise's inaugural season. Now, she'll be playing alongside one of the league's biggest draws in Caitlin Clark (when she returns from injury).After making multiple upgrades in the offseason, Indiana entered the season with championship expectations. Though some haven't panned out, Bibby will attempt to build off her strong start in an effort to become a key member of the supporting cast.