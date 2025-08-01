  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "RED HEAD DEMON LOCKED IN": Fans erupt in joy as Fever reward Chloe Bibby with full-season contract following standout start

"RED HEAD DEMON LOCKED IN": Fans erupt in joy as Fever reward Chloe Bibby with full-season contract following standout start

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 01, 2025 16:07 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
"RED HEAD DEMON LOCKED IN": Fans erupt in joy as Fever reward Chloe Bibby with full-season contract following standout start - Source: Getty

As they begin preparing for the playoff push, the Indiana Fever have done some tinkering with the roster. Following a strong start to her time with the franchise, fans were elated to see the front office give a recent addition a full contract.

Ad

After appearing in five games for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season, Indiana decided to take a flier on Chloe Bibby when she hit the open market. She quickly made an impact in her new situation, leaving the front office no choice but to give her a deal that will keep her around for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after the Fever announced that Bibby had been signed to an end-of-season contract, fans began pouring in with excitement.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Although she's only appeared in two games, Bibby has already become a fan favorite among the Indiana faithful.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In her debut with Indiana, Bibby notched eight points and two rebounds in a win over the Chicago Sky. She followed that up by scoring 10 points in 13 minutes against the Phoenix Mercury.

Now signed through the rest of the year, Bibby will attempt to provide a lift off the bench as the Fever look to end the regular season trending in the right direction.

Chloe Bibby speaks on excitment to join Indiana Fever

Being waived after just five games with the Golden State Valkyries was a tough blow for Chloe Bibby, but she's managed to bounce back nicely. After being a free agent for about a month, she has an opportunity to showcase her talents with the Indiana Fever.

Ad

While speaking with the media upon arriving in Indiana, Bibby had nothing but gratitude for the organization taking a chance on her. Overall, she is excited about this next chapter as she looks to find a long-term home in the WNBA.

"Obviously I'm really excited," Bibby said. "Just to be back in the W and have another crack is really excited. Really grateful for this opportunity here with the Fever and just excited."
Ad
Ad

In her first stint in the WNBA, Bibby got to be part of a franchise's inaugural season. Now, she'll be playing alongside one of the league's biggest draws in Caitlin Clark (when she returns from injury).

After making multiple upgrades in the offseason, Indiana entered the season with championship expectations. Though some haven't panned out, Bibby will attempt to build off her strong start in an effort to become a key member of the supporting cast.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications