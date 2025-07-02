Red Panda Injury Update: Fever-Lynx halftime show's legendary performer suffers wrist injury in unfortunate accident

The Indiana Fever–Minnesota Lynx Commissioner’s Cup finals featured plenty of on-court action, but an unfortunate halftime accident involving renowned performer Red Panda quickly became the center of attention.

Ad

During her unicycle act on Tuesday night, Rong "Krystal" Niu lost her balance and took a hard fall from her 7-foot unicycle. She immediately held her left wrist while lying on the court for an extended period before eventually being helped off the hardwood by staff at the Target Center.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans responded with a warm ovation, cheering and applauding as she exited the court. Even Indiana Fever players extended their support during an Instagram Live following their 74-59 win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agnes, she was quickly transported to the nearest hospital for further assistance.

Red Panda receives well-wishes from fans on social media

Red Panda has been captivating the basketball world with her iconic halftime show since 1993. Over the years, she’s performed at NBA, WNBA and NCAA games. Fans immediately showed their concern after she fell.

Stadium Live @StadiumLiveApp LINK Prayers up for the GOAT 🙏

Ad

Alex 🌰 OHIO STATE NATIONAL CHAMPS @DFWAlex2289 LINK NO SHE IS A QUEEN I HOPE SHE IS OK

Ad

Cam @packdrip LINK We love you Red Panda! You’ll bounce back

Ad

Big dog. @SlayTheStupid LINK Hope she’s alright, that didn’t look like it felt too good

Ad

Kennedy Anderson🔥 @Kennedy_A LINK Oh no! This feels like watching Superman get beat up in the diner.

Ad

🏀 👑 🪄 @JayUncut LINK Lebron about retire. Unicycle lady washed I’m getting old

Ad

Known for her signature routine of flipping bowls onto her head while balancing on a unicycle, she also entertained the crowd during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

Apart from her stint in the sporting world, Rong Niu has been a semifinalist at Britain’s Got Talent and a contestant at America’s Got Talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More