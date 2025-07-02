Red Panda Injury Update: Fever-Lynx halftime show's legendary performer suffers wrist injury in unfortunate accident

The Indiana Fever–Minnesota Lynx Commissioner’s Cup finals featured plenty of on-court action, but an unfortunate halftime accident involving renowned performer Red Panda quickly became the center of attention.
During her unicycle act on Tuesday night, Rong "Krystal" Niu lost her balance and took a hard fall from her 7-foot unicycle. She immediately held her left wrist while lying on the court for an extended period before eventually being helped off the hardwood by staff at the Target Center.
Fans responded with a warm ovation, cheering and applauding as she exited the court. Even Indiana Fever players extended their support during an Instagram Live following their 74-59 win.
According to Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agnes, she was quickly transported to the nearest hospital for further assistance.
Red Panda receives well-wishes from fans on social media
Red Panda has been captivating the basketball world with her iconic halftime show since 1993. Over the years, she’s performed at NBA, WNBA and NCAA games. Fans immediately showed their concern after she fell.
Known for her signature routine of flipping bowls onto her head while balancing on a unicycle, she also entertained the crowd during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.
Apart from her stint in the sporting world, Rong Niu has been a semifinalist at Britain’s Got Talent and a contestant at America’s Got Talent.