"Red Panda, we love you": Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to legendary showstopper after unfortunate halftime injury

Caitlin Clark didn’t play in Tuesday night’s Commissioner’s Cup Final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx, a high-stakes matchup featuring MVP frontrunner and fellow All-Star captain Napheesa Collier, which featured a halftime show by fan-favorite Red Panda.
But during halftime at the Target Center, Red Panda took a hard fall just moments into her act. As she was beginning her signature unicycle performance, she lost balance and tumbled, immediately clutching her left wrist. She left the court in a wheelchair.
According to Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agnes, Red Panda was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and further tests. After the game — which the Fever won 74–59 — Caitlin Clark, despite being sidelined, sent support to the performer.
“Red Panda, we love you,” Clark said on Sydney Colson’s Instagram Live after the win.
Known for her stunning act where she flips bowls onto her head while riding a unicycle, Red Panda has been a staple of basketball halftimes for decades. She also appeared during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
Red Panda, whose real name is Rong “Krystal” Niu, first appeared in the NBA in 1993. She has been performing at NBA, WNBA and even college basketball games.
Caitlin Clark celebrates Fever’s Cup victory
Although sidelined with a groin injury, Caitlin Clark was courtside supporting her Fever teammates, who pulled off a commanding win without her on the floor.
After the final buzzer, she took to X to show her excitement and pride in the team.
“My girls did their thing !!!!!! So proud!! Lfggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she said.
The Fever started slow, trailing 20-12 after the first quarter, but surged ahead with a dominant 20-7 second quarter. They kept up the momentum after halftime, outscoring the Lynx 42-32 to seal the win.
Indiana’s frontcourt led the way, with Natasha Howard earning Cup MVP honors after tallying 16 points and 12 rebounds. Aliyah Boston added a double-double of her own with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
In the backcourt, Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald each scored 12 points, while Sophie Cunningham contributed 13 off the bench.