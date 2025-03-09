"Reese and Edwards will improve" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's offensive development in Unrivaled before 2025 WNBA season

WNBA fans had a lot to say about Angel Reese and other players participating in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The 3-on-3 league has presented players the opportunity to work with well-respected coaches and hone their skills alongside seasoned veterans.

One fan started a discussion on Reddit while discussing how some shooting percentages would translate from Unrivaled to the WNBA. The redditor noted that players posted better numbers playing 3-on-3 basketball (i.e. Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby, Angel Reese and others) than the regular 5-v-5 game they play in the WNBA.

"After watching the games, I don't think you can look at Unrivaled shooting percentages and assume it will be the same, or that someone has dramatically improved because of how they are shooting in this league. It is just a different game and they are getting open a lot more, with more time to take shots and less doubling. And likely some improvements too, but the jump is too great to translate in my opinion," this fan said.

More fans joined the conversation, with some agreeing that a group of players would benefit from the space and chances they got in Unrivaled.

One fan talked about the differences in defenses between the two leagues

Some fans said that the best scorers in the W would thrive in Unrivaled and those who weren't as aggressive would get more confidence.

Napheesa Collier and Dearica Hamby are two solid scorers

Unrivaled would give players a shot of confidence

Unrivaled and the WNBA are two different games

A couple of fans said Angel Reese and other stars would benefit from this experience.

Rickea Jackson, Kate Martin, Lexie Hull and Angel Reese showed improvement

Reese and Aaliyah Edwards are predicted to make a leap

Angel Reese posted a double-double against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls

Angel Reese keeps playing at a high level in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Her Rose BC went against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls, the best team in the regular season. Reese helped Rose BC put on a fight against the Owls, showing off her rebounding abilities.

She posted a double-double after scoring 17 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing two assists, recording one steal and one block in 21 minutes.

Despite a rocky start to the season, she's blossomed into one of the best players in the league while helping her team advance to the postseason.

Reese and Rose BC will close out the regular season against Vinyl on Monday.

