  Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare in crunch battle against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls? (Unrivaled, Mar. 7)

Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare in crunch battle against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls? (Unrivaled, Mar. 7)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:08 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare in crunch battle against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls? (Unrivaled, Mar. 7). (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club locked horns against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls in an exciting Unrivaled game on Friday. Reese was once again part of Rose BC’s starting lineup, joined by Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes.

The Chicago Sky forward had a tough start, struggling to find her shooting rhythm in the opening quarter. However, she dominated the boards, using her physicality to secure rebounds with ease.

By the end of the first quarter, the former LSU standout had recorded two points and four rebounds, shooting 1 of 3 in six minutes on the court.

Reese found her offensive flow in the second quarter, sinking four shots during the period. Along with carrying the scoring load, the star forward contributed across multiple areas, filling up the stat sheet with an all-round performance.

At halftime, Angel Reese had 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. She shot 5 of 11 from the field and 0 of 1 from the free throw line in 12 minutes of play.

Edited by Atishay Jain
