"Reese wants out of Chicago": Angel Reese's blunder sparks fan frenzy as disengaged Sky superstar hands ball to rival on inbound play

Angel Reese was in action during the Chicago Sky's 91-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Monday night. While the star forward put up another solid individual performance, one bizarre moment stood out and quickly caught the attention of WNBA fans.

With just over a minute left in the second quarter, Reese stepped in to inbound the ball but appeared unusually disengaged. She seemed unaware of her teammates' positions and, without looking, carelessly passed the ball directly to a Lynx player. The mistake led to an uncontested 3-pointer, shifting the momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

The blunder quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling out Reese for the unforced error. Many criticized the two-time All-Star for her lapse in focus at a crucial point in the game.

"Reese wants out of Chicago and shipped to a legit playoff team. Any contender with her collecting “mebounds” and distributing to arc snipers would be a title contender," a fan said.

Another fan said:

A fan commented:

Another fan commented:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Angel Reese extends double-double streak to nine games

Angel Reese is currently in the best form of her career and she continued her dominant run on Monday. The star forward delivered another standout performance against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx, even though it didn’t translate into a win for the Chicago Sky.

The former LSU star notched yet another double-double, showcasing her expanding skill set and relentless motor. It marked her ninth consecutive double-double, the longest active streak in the WNBA this season. Reese already holds the league record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season, having registered 15 straight last year.

Against the Lynx, Reese stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting, while also grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out three assists and recording a block. She did commit five turnovers in her 37 minutes on the floor, but her overall impact remained undeniable.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More