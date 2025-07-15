"Reese wants out of Chicago": Angel Reese's blunder sparks fan frenzy as disengaged Sky superstar hands ball to rival on inbound play

Angel Reese was in action during the Chicago Sky's 91-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Monday night. While the star forward put up another solid individual performance, one bizarre moment stood out and quickly caught the attention of WNBA fans.
With just over a minute left in the second quarter, Reese stepped in to inbound the ball but appeared unusually disengaged. She seemed unaware of her teammates' positions and, without looking, carelessly passed the ball directly to a Lynx player. The mistake led to an uncontested 3-pointer, shifting the momentum in Minnesota’s favor.
The blunder quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling out Reese for the unforced error. Many criticized the two-time All-Star for her lapse in focus at a crucial point in the game.
Angel Reese extends double-double streak to nine games
Angel Reese is currently in the best form of her career and she continued her dominant run on Monday. The star forward delivered another standout performance against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx, even though it didn’t translate into a win for the Chicago Sky.
The former LSU star notched yet another double-double, showcasing her expanding skill set and relentless motor. It marked her ninth consecutive double-double, the longest active streak in the WNBA this season. Reese already holds the league record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season, having registered 15 straight last year.
Against the Lynx, Reese stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting, while also grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out three assists and recording a block. She did commit five turnovers in her 37 minutes on the floor, but her overall impact remained undeniable.