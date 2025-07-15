Etan Thomas presses Rob Parker to address his infamous Robert Griffin III “cornball brother” label amid Angel Reese drama

Former ESPN analyst Rob Parker’s comments about Robert Griffin III in 2012 quickly resurfaced following the erstwhile NFL quarterback’s claims about Angel Reese. Griffin received a ton of flak for defending Reese from racist trolling after RGIII claimed that the Chicago Sky star hated her rival Caitlin Clark. A clip of parker calling Griffin a “cornball brother” promptly went viral again.
On Monday, former NBA player Etan Thomas pressed Parker about the reason behind the journalist’s controversial take:
(1:03 mark)
“I think the conversation was someone saying that [Griffin] could be one of the greatest Black quarterbacks, and I think he was offended that “Black” was in front of quarterback. … Nobody says Michael Jordan is the greatest Black basketball player. They believe he’s just the greatest player.
"I’m not offended by that. If you would have told me I’m the greatest Black sportswriter who ever lived, I would have embraced it!”
Rob Parker’s take happened after Robert Griffin III told USA Today’s Jim Corbett that he wouldn’t want to be “put in a box” as a quarterback. The then-Washington Redskins star said that he excelled at running the ball but insisted that he could also throw. RGIII did not want to be defined by the color of his skin but by his work ethic, character and personality.
A week later, Parker apologized for his remarks. The sports writer released a statement, noting that he “blew it.” He added that he contacted RGIII’s agent to apologize and vowed to handle sensitive issues in a “more thoughtful manner.”
Rob Parker suffered a 30-day suspension and non-renewal of contract following Robert Griffin III comments
Following Rob Parker’s “cornball brother” comment about Robert Griffin on First Take, ESPN promptly suspended the analyst for 30 days. Parker told Thomas that the network ran away from conversations and the pushback from those who did not like the sports journalist’s controversial take. According to Parker, he was “made out to be the worst guy in the world.”
Parker’s contract with ESPN expired roughly two weeks after his suspension ended. After much criticism from even non-football fans, Mike Soltys, who handled PR for the network tweeted:
“Rob Parker’s contract expired at year end. Evaluating our needs and his work, including his recent RGIII comments, we decided not to renew.”
Parker never returned to ESPN after the dismissal. Robert Griffin III eventually worked for the network in 2021 as an NFL analyst before he was replaced three years later by Jason Kelce.
Also read: “Simping for Angel Reese is embarrassing”: Jason Whitlock defends Robert Griffin III from backlash over controversial comments on Sky star