“Simping for Angel Reese is embarrassing”: Jason Whitlock boldly defends Robert Griffin III over controversial attack on Sky star

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III defended Angel Reese against racism on Wednesday. Griffin called out a fan who used a monkey to replace Reese’s image on the cover of the WNBA edition of the NBA 2K26. This came roughly a month after he tweeted that Reese hated Caitlin Clark, an assertion that he said resulted in his family receiving death threats.

“The Fearless” host Jason Whitlock reacted to Griffin's claims:

“The attack on RGIII is stupid and ridiculous. He’s not trying to stir up anything terrible or bad. People just lost their minds. All this simping for Angel Reese is embarrassing.”

In his lengthy tweet on Wednesday, Robert Griffin said some from Angel Reese’s “inner circle” confirmed that the Chicago Sky star hated Caitlin Clark. The former NFL quarterback added that hating, not because of race, in sports is normal because there is competition.

Jason Whitlock mentioned Larry Bird’s dislike for Magic Johnson as a way to back up Griffin’s point. Like Griffin, Whitlock does not see anything significant in Reese’s alleged hate or jealousy of Caitlin Clark. The veteran sports talk show host blasted those who attacked Griffin after the former NFL star brought up the "Reese hates Clark" narrative.

Robert Griffin III claims he did not defend Angel Reese to “start drama”

Some fans blasted Robert Griffin III for criticizing Reese after he enumerated reasons why Reese hates Caitlin Clark. Griffin’s former ESPN colleague Ryan Clark clapped back against his claims, adding fuel to the controversy.

Griffin defending Reese caught some by surprise. He tweeted his reason for supporting the Chicago Sky forward:

“I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama. But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle. They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story.”

Griffin has been in the limelight for his comments about Reese and Clark. He has received backlash for some of his claims but remains adamant that race has never been involved in his takes. Griffin is asking the same from fans who want to cause drama by making his comments a racial issue.

