Ryan Clark claps back at ex-NFL QB who accused analyst of wife-related jab following Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese take

Robert Griffin III doubled down on his take about Angel Reese "hating" Caitlin Clark on Sunday, prompting a lengthy response from Ryan Clark. The analyst accused the former NFL quarterback of having no conversations at home about what Reese is going through. Clark added that RGIII often emphasizes the "color of his wife's white skin" as if color "makes her special."

Griffin called Clark "extremely low" for personally attacking him and his wife. He called his former ESPN colleague's comments "wrong and way out of bounds." Griffin added that his sports take was turned into something personal by Clark, a line RGIII insisted shouldn't be crossed.

Ryan Clark did not hold back in his response on Monday.

"You’re a phony bro. One of the worst teammates I ever had, both on the field and on TV. I didn’t attack your wife. I spoke about what you do on social media and TV. Like I said. I met your wife and she seemed like a lovely lady that was worth more than the color of her skin!"

On Sunday, Robert Griffin enumerated five instances where Angel Reese allegedly showed hate to Caitlin Clark. While giving the examples, his wife sat in the background, who Clark said was "Amening" to everything Griffin said.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback blasted Clark for making assumptions about his life. Griffin insisted that just because he is married to a white woman, it doesn't mean he does not "understand the struggles of Black women."

Ryan Clark claims Robert Griffin jumped on the "hate train" in the Angel Reese against Caitlin Clark story

Clark said everything about the play was part of sports, even Reese's reaction to the hard foul. According to the former NFL safety, nothing about the incident showed hate.

Clark added where he thought RGIII made the mistake.

"RGIII jumps on the hate train or to the angry train and now follows along what we saw from Keith Oberman, what we saw from Dave Portnoy as they poured on to Angel Reese and made her the villain and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story."

When Griffin responded to the take, he insisted that Reese, being a Black woman, does not put her beyond criticism. The former NFL star claimed that he never took a personal shot at Reese but kept the discussion within basketball. He tried to back up his words with examples, something Clark completely disagreed with.

